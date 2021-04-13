BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg dominated Bloomsburg Monday, dropping only eight games in a 5-0 win over the Panthers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys tennis.

The Green Dragons (5-2) were led by Evan Cecchini, who didn’t lose a game in his win at No. 1 singles. Eddie Monico and Zach Higgins each only gave up three games in wins at second and third singles, respectively.

Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu combined for a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles, and Lewisburg won the No. 2 doubles match by forfeit.

Lewisburg 5, Bloomsburg 0

Singles

Evan Cecchini (L) def. Andy Madara 6-0, 6-0; Eddie Monico (L) def. John Mylin 6-3, 6-0; Zach Higgins (L) def. Levi Fritz 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu (L) def. Jake Crane-Nate Pegg 6-2, 6-0; Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) by forfeit.

n Selinsgrove 5,

Mifflinburg 0

MIFFLINBURG — The Seals won every match in straight sets to sweep the Wildcats in HAC-I action.

The closest matches came at first singles and first doubles.

Austin Imhoof defeated Ethan Dreese 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and the Selinsgrove pair of Sabastian De Osambela and Andrew Wolfe bested Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0

Singles

Austin Imhoof (S) def. Ethan Dreese 6-2, 6-4; Ethan Harris (S) def. Aaron Hackenburg 6-0, 6-3; Eli Markle (S) def. Joey Nunemaker 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Sabastian De Osambela-Andrew Wolfe (S) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger 6-3, 6-3; Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (S) def. Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter 6-0, 6-4.

