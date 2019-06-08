LEWISBURG — Aaron Strosser drove in two runs, and three pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Lewisburg’s 5-2 win over Hughesville in Friday’s American Legion baseball game.
Lewisburg (2-1) broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the second inning on a two-out Strosser single. Post 182 tacked on a pair in the third on Jacob Brooks’ RBI double and a run-scoring single by Dustin Terry.
Jack Landis pitched one-hit relief over the final four innings for the win.
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 2
Hughesville 010 000 1 — 2-2-1
Lewisburg 122 000 x — 5-5-0
Chance Webb, Mike Hill (2), Grady Oden (4), Devon Swank (6) and Chase Bremigen, Jared Snyder (6). Aaron Hoover, Kadyn Magyar (3), Jack Landis (4) and Magyar, Kaiden Wagner (3).
WP: Landis. LP: Webb.
Hughesville: Brock Stroup 1-for-2, run; Bremigen 1-for-1, RBI.
Lewisburg: Andrew Ramirez 2 runs; Aaron Strosser 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Josh Heath 1-for-3, RBI; Colt Kline run; Jacob Brooks 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Dustin Terry 1-for-2, run.