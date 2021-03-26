ALMEDIA — With Lewisburg one win from the team victory over Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys matches, a pair of matches were in the third set.
The Green Dragons’ second doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson emerged with a hard-fought win in a third set tiebreaker to give Lewisburg a match-clinching third point.
Lewisburg, which won 3-2 to improve to 1-1 on the season, also got straight-set wins from Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles and Zach Higgins at third singles.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 2
Singles
Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jordan Baker 6-1, 6-0; Bryce Hazzard (CC) def. Eddie Monico 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Zach Higgins (L) def. Brady Madden 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Matthew Getz-Griffin Knelly (CC) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu 6-1, 6-1; Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Luke Hottenstein-Adam Lang 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
n Danville 3, Shikellamy 2
DANVILLE — The Braves won two of the three contested singles matches, but the Ironmen won both doubles matches by forfeit to claim the HAC-I win.
CJ Doebler defeated Luke Frisca 6-3, 7-5 in two tight sets at first singles, and Luke Fatool won his second match at third singles this season — topping Nate Girmay 6-3, 6-2 — for Shikellamy (0-3).
Danville’s Stephen Kupas won a close match in straight sets at No. 2 singles, besting Micah Stahl 7-6, 6-3.
Danville 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
CJ Doebler (S) def. Luke Frisca 6-3, 7-5; Stephen Kupas (D) def. Micah Stahl 7-6, 6-3; Luke Fatool (S) def. Nate Girmay 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Danville won both by forfeit.
n Williamsport 5,
Selinsgrove 0
SELINSGROVE — The Seals won only one set of 11 contested in their HAC-I loss to the Millionaires.
At first doubles, Sabastian De Osambela and Andrew Wolfe captured the second set, but Evan Beiter and Owen Kaar grabbed a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 victory.
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Kyle Schuler (W) def. Austin Imhoof 6-3, 6-3; Alex Norris (W) def. Ethan Harris 6-3, 6-2; Zach Lake (W) def. Eli Markle 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
Evan Beiter-Owen Kaar (W) Sabastian De Osambela-Andrew Wolfe 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Humberth Pena-Vasquez-Abheet Sarker (W) Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland 6-0, 6-4.