MILTON — Elsa Fellon's win at second singles and a sweep of doubles play carried Lewisburg to a 3-2 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Thursday.
The Black Panthers took two singles matches to give Milton (4-12) two team points, with Brooklyn Wade and Lydia Crawford winning at first and third singles, respectively.
Lewisburg (8-9) won both doubles matches in straight sets to back Fellon's 6-0, 6-0 triumph.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 2
Singles
Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Grace Bruckhart 6-1, 6-1; Elsa Fellon (L) def. Madelyn Nicholas 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Crawford (M) def. Serena DeCosmo 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Abby Kitchen & Kyleigh Snyder 6-2, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Aubree Carl & Emily Seward 6-2, 6-2.