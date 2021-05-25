SELINSGROVE — Midway through the fourth quarter of a tied game, Lewisburg junior Alex Koontz had the ball in a good position to shoot.
The only problem was a Selinsgrove defender was bearing down on him.
"I just tried to shoot it over him," Koontz said. "I got bodied right after. It didn't feel good. I didn't even know it went in until I heard the crowd. Then I was happy."
Koontz's goal with 5:54 to play lifted the Green Dragons to a 7-6 win over Selinsgrove in the District 4/6 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship game. It was the second straight time Lewisburg beat the Seals by one goal in the district final, after a 10-9 win in 2019.
"It's a surreal feeling to win a district championship with my brothers," Lewisburg junior Owen Ordonez said. "It feels amazing."
Lewisburg opens the state tournament on June 1 against the District 2 champion.
"We're excited for the next opportunity, but for now we're going to enjoy this," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said.
After Koontz's goal — his third of the game — the Green Dragons were able to burn about two minutes of clock on their next offensive possession. However, Selinsgrove attacked for much of the final 2:30, being a man up for a minute starting with 70 seconds to go.
"We worked on some things in practice for if we were a man down," Vaji said. "What a great job they did."
Lewisburg goalie Jimmy Bailey made two of his five saves in the final 70 seconds as the Green Dragons defended their slim lead.
"That last minute was extremely intense," Ordonez said. "Our coaches and our offense put a lot of faith in the defense. We showed out tonight."
Things could have been much easier for the Green Dragons if not for the play of Selinsgrove goalie Kevin Gearhart.
Lewisburg dominated possession and field position early, but Gearhart stopped the first seven Green Dragon shots on goal.
"He was standing on his head," Vaji said. "We were hoping to get three or four goals up early and maybe they'd have a letdown. Kevin did a yeoman's job keeping them in the game."
Because of Gearhart's work in the goal, the Seals took the lead.
Selinsgrove scored on its first shot on goal more than eight minutes into the game. Vance Metzger scored with an assist from Garrett Howell on a quick counterattack to put the Seals ahead. The Seals doubled their margin two minutes later when Howell scored with an assist from Travis Meckley.
Matt Spaulding finally got the Green Dragons on the board, scoring with an assist from Matt Reish, with 23 seconds to play in the first quarter.
"We always come back," said Koontz, who tied the score three minutes into the second quarter. Reish then put Lewisburg ahead 3-2 with 5:26 left in the first half. Both goals were assisted by Spaulding.
Selinsgrove scored the next three goals to go ahead 5-2 two minutes into the third. Aaron Rothermel, Ryan Moyer and Zack Rusesky scored in the Seals' run.
Gearhart and the Seals kept the Green Dragons off the board for nearly 12 minutes of game time.
"Kevin was a brick wall," Koontz said. "I've known him for a while, but I didn't know he was that good of a goalie until today."
Despite trailing by two goals, the Green Dragons weren't worried.
"We know we've been a second-half team throughout the season," Ordonez said. "We had confidence. We knew we would be able to come back and win."
Koontz and Evan Gilger scored 14 seconds apart — both with Spaulding assists — to tie the game with 5:42 left in the third quarter. After Koontz's goal, Spaulding won the faceoff and sprinted toward the net. He then passed to Gilger, who ripped a shot into the net.
Collin Starr gave Lewisburg a one-goal lead a little less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Rothermel tied it for the Seals two minutes later.
"I think we just persevered," Vaji said. "They have a lot of belief in themselves, a lot of belief in each other. They just have a huge determination to go out and leave it all on the field."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A FINAL
LEWISBURG 7, SELINSGROVE 6
First quarter
S-Vance Metzger (Garrett Howell), 8:27; S-Howell (Travis Meckley), 10:27; L-Matt Spaulding (Matt Reish), 11:37.
Second quarter
L-Alex Koontz (Spaulding), 15:02; L-Reish (Spaulding), 18:34; S-Aaron Rothermel, 20:12; S-Ryan Moyer (Jake Keeney), 23:34.
Third quarter
S-Zack Rusesky (Joey Hoover), 25:58; L-Koontz (Spaulding), 30:04; L-Evan Gilger (Spaulding), 30:16.
Fourth quarter
L-Collin Starr (Gilger), 37:24; S-Rothermel (Howell), 39:37; L-Koontz, 42:06.
Shots: L, 35-27. Shots on goal: L, 20-11. Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Jimmy Bailey); Selinsgrove 13 (Kevin Gearhart).