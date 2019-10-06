SELINSGROVE — Denied a goal early in the game, James Koconis was hoping another opportunity would present itself.
A diagonal ball to the left wing put him behind the defense and gave him a chance to go on the attack, and Koconis was poised to strike.
Koconis’ goal with 2:55 gone in overtime — off a Ben Liscum pass — propelled Lewisburg to a 3-2 victory over Selinsgrove in a matchup of Heartland Athletic Conference and District 4 frontrunners Saturday.
“I just wanted to make sure that my first touch was toward the goal — because that’s actually what we practiced yesterday — so I could seal off the defender and get the best angle possible,” Koconis said. “I wanted to make sure I finished that chance, because the one earlier in the game I felt kind of bad (about).”
Liscum scored the first two goals for the unbeaten Green Dragons (13-0-1), who claimed their eighth consecutive win since drawing at State College. Not only does Lewisburg lead HAC-II, but it also sits atop the Class 2A power rankings.
Owen Magee scored both goals for HAC-I leading Selinsgrove (13-2-0), which had a 12-game winning streak going into Saturday’s scrap. The Seals, who forced extra play after erasing a second one-goal deficit, sit No. 1 in the Class 3A power rankings.
“Hopefully, we learn from this,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “We know what it feels like to win in overtime and lose in overtime. One mistake can be the end in a game like that.”
Both sides had scoring chances early in the extra session, and Green Dragons quickly ended the suspense when Liscum’s pass put Koconis on a direct path toward the Seals’ Cole Catherman (six saves).
Koconis slotted the ball past the junior keeper and into the net.
While a celebration ensued, relief also washed over Koconis, who had a good chance to score in the ninth minute, but the Seals’ Jamison Bohner threw his entire body in front of the ball and repelled it.
“This was huge for him,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said of Koconis. “Not only to get the win, but just moving forward with his confidence and getting him on track.”
Eventually, Liscum gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead when he poked the ball into the net at 25:35.
Lewisburg also received several timely first-half plays from goalkeeper Tony Burns (four saves), who kept the game scoreless by laying out to his left to deny Nick Ritter’s shot and parry it around the right post. Then, after Liscum put the Dragons in front, Burns used his mitts to slap away two Matt Gilfert tries from point-blank range.
“He steps up when he has to,” Koconis said. “It’s really good to have him back there.”
In an attempt to spice up their attack, the Seals adjusted their formation in the second half, opting for three forwards.
Selinsgrove pulled even at 60:32 when Magee scored on a direct kick. Liscum then turned a Philip Permyashkin through ball into a 2-1 lead at the 66:02 mark.
The Seals weren’t done, though, as some dogged work by Josh Pontius in the left corner allowed him to maintain possession before the junior put a soft ball in front that Magee bounced in at 70:20 for the equalizer.
Soon, Koconis had another chance and this time he delivered.
“It feels really good to redeem myself,” Koconis said.
LEWISBURG 3, SELINSGROVE 2 (OT)
First half
L-Ben Liscum (Eli Adams), 25:35.
Second half
S-Owen Magee, 60:32; L-Liscum (Philip Permyashkin), 66:02; S-Magee (Josh Pontius), 70:20.
Overtime
L-James Koconis (Liscum), 82:55.
Shots: L, 11-7. Corners: L, 8-1. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Tony Burns); Selinsgrove 6 (Cole Catherman).