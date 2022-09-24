LEWISBURG — Elsa Fellon won her singles match, and Lewisburg swept doubles play to beat South Williamsport, 3-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Saturday.
Fellon won the second singles match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. South Williamsport took the other two of three singles matches.
The Green Dragons' Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers swept in the first doubles match, 6-3, 6-4. In second doubles, it came down to a tiebreaker in the second set with Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance prevailing for Lewisburg (5-7) over Emily Holtyapple and Mia McNaul, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4 TB).
Lewisburg 3, South Williamsport 2
Singles
Eve Jackson (SW) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-2, 6-4; Elsa Fellon (L) def. Sadie Stake, 6-2, 6-2; Livy Harvey (SW) def. Christina Zheng, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Olivia Jackson & Emma McLaughlin, 6-3, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Emily Holtyapple & Mia McNaul, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).