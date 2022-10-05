LEWISBURG — Grace Bruckhart, Elsa Fellon and Serena DeCosmo fueled Lewisburg's sweep of singles play in a 4-1 nonconference win over St. John Neumann in girls tennis Wednesday.
The Green Dragons (9-9) qualified for the District 4 team tournament for the first time since 2011, according to coach Sam Harer. They are currently seeded 10th in the Class 2A event, which begins Tuesday with preliminary and quarterfinal matches.
Bruckhart, Fellon and DeCosmo combined to surrender just seven games in their straight-set wins. Lewisburg picked up another team point at first doubles, where Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Lewisburg 4, St. John Neumann Regional 1
Singles
Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Lizzie Weller 6-0, 6-2; Elsa Fellon (L) def. Saniye Lloyd 6-1, 6-0; Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Adelyn Dawes 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson/Katelyn Beers (L) def. Emma Gallew/Ella Boulard 6-1, 6-1; Shaniyah Tutler/Layla Harns (SJN) def. Diana Zheng/Brynn Sisk 6-2, 6-3.