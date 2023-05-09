DANVILLE — Lewisburg end its regular season on a high note with a sweep over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival Danville.
The Green Dragons won 79-70 in the boys meet while the girls took home a 91-59 win.
During the boys meet, Lewisburg dominated in the mid-distance/distance events. In the 800, Thomas Hess won with a time of 2:05.98. Hess' brother, Jonathan, also earned a first-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 4:49.48. Kieran Murray was victorious in the 3,200 after clocking in a time of 10.08.09.
The Green Dragons also performed well in both hurdling events. Tyler Kitchens won the 110-meter race in 16.17. Kitchens' teammate, Haneef Shavers, picked up a win in the 300, in which he completed in 42.71. Shavers was also a runner-up in the 110.
Danville earned some points at sprints. Jackson Clarke dominated in the 100 and 200. First, Clarke earned first in the 100 with a time of 10.83, more than a full second ahead of anyone else. Clarke then won the 200 in 22.31 seconds, which was more than three seconds ahead of Nick Coleman, who finished in second place.
"He did well," said Danville coach Jon Vella. "He's processing and figuring out how he's gonna race in the postseason, and that's what we want. He's figuring it out and getting better every time he races and getting stronger, so I think he'll be ready for districts and we project him going to states."
Even though his team lost, Vella was impressed by how the Ironmen did in the field events.
Gavin Holcombe picked up a win in the pole vault with a mark of 12-6. Justin Kutcher and Collin Geise also earned wins in the discus and javelin, respectively. Kutcher registered a mark of 121-9 while Geise received a 141-3.
"The throws were good," Vella said. "We had some individual PR's, lots of PR's up in the throws. The disc, we had a PR. Javelins were PR's. We got first and second in both the disc and the javelin, so I'm real happy with that."
Lewisburg swept in the shot put with Jacob Gose, Kenneth Rivera and Gunner Battenberg taking the podium.
The Green Dragons girls team also had a ton of individual success in their win.
Asha Hohmuth earned two first-place finishes at sprints with wins in the 100 and 400. Hohmuth finished the 100 in 13.34 seconds. The Green Dragons swept the 100 after Torrence Spicher and Madison Moyers ended in second and third place, respectively.
Hohmuth completed the 400 with a time of 1:03.64. Hohmuth was also second in the 200, in which the Green Dragons swept. Caroline Blakeslee won first while Moyers was third.
"I was very proud of our sprints," said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa. "Sweeping the 100 and the 200 was especially exciting. We gave some rest to a couple of our 400 runners, but Asha Hohmuth, one of our senior captains, was able to come through and bring home the win in that event."
Madeline Ikeler was another double-winner for the Green Dragons after she won both hurdling events. First, Ikeler won the 100 in 16.20 seconds. Ikeler followed that up in the 300, in which she completed in 48.72 seconds.
Layla Lachhab was victorious in two jumping events for the Green Dragons. Lachhab won the long jump with a mark of 16-2. Lachhab also earned first place in the triple jump with a mark of 31-10.
The Green Dragons swept the javelin with Madeleine Still, Teagan Osunde and Jillianne Donner making the podium.
"On the whole, I was just very proud of the girls team this season," Espinosa said. "I challenged them to step up and to be real ones, to be real Lewisburg track and field girls, part of a deep legacy and a good tradition, and I feel that they really accomplished that this season, so I congratulate them."
Danville also had some notable results in the girls meet. Bella Johns won the 800 by more than five seconds, finishing with a time of 2:24.77. Victoria Bartholomew picked up a win the 1,600 after clocking in at 5:34.
Sarah Sharp (high jump), Nayeli Williams (discus) and Ava Ross (shot put) also earned first-place finishes for Danville.
Tuesday's dual meet concluded the regular seasons for both teams. Both teams will now set their sights on Saturday's PHAC Championships, which will be hosted by Danville.
Despite the loss, Vella believes that Tuesday's meet will better prepare them for the postseason.
"Every meet that we do is a stepping stone and a direction towards having your best performance at the end of the season."
BOYS
Lewisburg 79, Danville 70
100: Jackson Clarke (D) 10.83, Carson Persing (D), Nick Coleman (L). 200: Clarke (D) 22.31, Coleman (L), Daniel Leao (L). 400: Gavin Fry (D) 55.60, Jack Johnson (L), Marino Cardello (L). 800: Thomas Hess (L) 2:05.98, Max Dehart (D), Micah Zook (L). 1,600: Jonathan Hess (L) 4:49.48, Justin Nolt (L), Sam Nied (D). 3,200: Kieran Murray (L) 10.08.09, Nathanial Girmay (D), Adam Gallo (D). 110HH: Tyler Kitchens (L) 16.17, Haneef Shavers (L), Skylar Simpson (D). 300H: Shavers (L) 42.71, Simpson (D). 400R: Danville 47.7. 1,600R: Danville 3:46.05. 3,200 Relay: Lewisburg 8:11.51. High Jump: Jackson Ramsey (L) 5-6, Nolan Frantz (D), Mason Drew (D). Pole Vault: Gavin Holcombe (D) 12-6, Michael Hernandez (L), Ethan Riedhammer (D). Long Jump: Ezra Zook (L) 19-1, Robert McTammany (L), Hayden Gemberling (D). Triple Jump: Zook (L) 37-3, Gemberling (D), Grayson Wynings (L). Shot Put: Jacob Gose (L) 42-0, Kenneth Rivera (L), Gunner Battenberg (L). Discus: Justin Kutcher (D) 121-9, Troy Raup (D), Rivera (L). Javelin: Collin Geise (D) 141-3, Easton Breach (D), Zook (L).
GIRLS
Lewisburg 91, Danville 59
100: Asha Hohmuth (L) 13.34, Torrence Spicher (L), Madison Moyers (L). 200: Caroline Blakeslee (L) 27.07, Hohmuth (L), Moyers (L). 400: Hohmuth (L) 1:03.64, Lydia Weaver (D), Alexandra Romanot (D). 800: Bella Johns (D) 2:24.77, Jenna Binney (L), Victoria Bartholomew (D). 1,600: V. Bartholomew (D) 5:34.00, Maya Sak (L), Ava Satteson (L). 3,200: Baylee Espinosa (L) 11:42.91, Hannah Bartholomew (D), Sak (L). 100H: Madeline Ikeler (L) 16.20, Sarah Sharp (D), Emma Bolton (L). 300H: Ikeler (L) 48.72, Maya Hasenbalg (D), Brenna Ross (D). 400R: Danville 52.58. 1,600R: Danville 4:16.22. 3,200R: Lewisburg A 9:57.82. High jump: Sharp (D) 5-0, Madeleine Still (L), Hasenbalg (D). Pole vault: Ella Mirshahi (L) 8-6, Annika Ikeda Shields (L), Orissa Reed (L). Long jump: Layla Lachhab (L) 16-2, Emily Chillis (D), Hazel Buonopane (L). Triple jump: Lachhab (L) 31-10, Morgan Strieby (L), Haylee Gemberling (D). Discus: Nayeli Williams (D) 87-7, Anna Drouin (L), McKenna Meadows (L). Javelin: Still (L) 97-0, Teagan Osunde (L), Jillianne Donner (L). Shot put: Ava Ross (D) 31-1, Williams (D), Buonopane (L).