MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg had a chance to run through the District 13 Tournament without a loss, but Selinsgrove forced a deciding game.
So being in a must-win situation shouldn't be problem for the Junior Division baseball All-Stars.
Steve Bieber's crew dropped a 15-8 decision to Montoursville at sun-drenched Mussina Field, and now must win today at 2 p.m. to force a deciding game for the Section 3 title.
What’s problematic is Lewisburg must have today’s result before worrying about a Game 3.
That means flushing Saturday’s setback as quickly as possible, and getting plugged back in before the Union Countians begin the relatively short journey to suburban Williamsport. So, it’s dodge the low-flying aircraft that were circling the adjacent Williamsport Airport, win the ballgame or turn in your gear.
Getting two hits apiece from James Williams, Bryce Parker and Branson Fogleman — Fogleman pounded out a pair of doubles —Montoursville erased a 5-2 deficit in the top of the fourth inning by erupting for seven runs. And while Lewisburg was able to pull within three (10-7) after five frames, Bieber’s bunch never could pull even.
“Actually, one of the things I talked to them about was I took the blame,” Bieber admitted. “There’s some things I might have done differently. There’s some things we might do different as a coaching staff. I’ve been talking about effort. I don’t know how many of these kids played a game when it felt like 97 degrees outside. So, they struggled with that. …
“This is a good team. I said to the umpire and to the tournament director, this is a good team and we didn’t show that today. We have one more chance; we get our opportunity tomorrow. Hats off to Montoursville, they hit the ball up and down their order. This is a very young team; I have only two 14-year-olds on this team.”
Landynn Bieber paced Lewisburg with a pair of hits, while Jackson Wertz, Colin Shannon, Parker Hamilton and Jackson Gaul each finished with one apiece.
“I have no doubt we’ll be able to come back tomorrow and play,” Shannon said. “We need to be ready to play.”
Jay Houseknecht worked the first four-plus innings for Montoursville, posting the win. Lincoln Ayres, the second Lewisburg pitcher, was tagged with the setback.
While run-scoring hits from Wertz and Shannon sparked a five-run third — walks, errors, wild pitches and passed balls led to several runs — Montoursville soon had the bats working feverishly against a trio of Lewisburg hurlers. Several self-inflicted mistakes also cost Lewisburg significantly as the game turned dramatically.
Parker’s two-run single brought home Montoursville’s first two runs in the fourth, but he wound up on third thanks to a throwing error. Moments later, Parker scampered home following the first of Fogleman’s two-baggers, pulling the District 12 champs even. While Aiden Jackson added an RBI single near the end of the uprising, wild pitches, passed balls and some questionable decision-making helped Montoursville move in front.
Although Williams’ run-scoring fielder’s choice plated Montoursville’s 10th run, Lewisburg twice scored in the bottom of the fifth inning on passed balls to climb within three.
And when Shannon returned to the mound — he worked the first two-plus innings but was brought on with a pair of runners aboard in the sixth and no one out — Lewisburg was hoping to close the door on Montoursville. While Jackson’s sacrifice put runners at second and third, Ryan Williams floated a triple down the right-field line that nearly caused chalk to fly when it landed. Cole Weaver and Brent Crawford scored on the play, making the score 12-8.
Two more came across the plate when Austin Davidson beat out a slow hopper to short, and the ensuing throw was well off the mark. So, sporting a 14-8 lead with six outs to get, Montoursville was in terrific shape.
A few minutes later, after logging those six outs, Montoursville had the win and the lead in the series.
Yet Lewisburg knows what needs to be done physically and mentally, even if temperatures are hovering near 100 degrees again today when Game 2’s first pitch whistles toward home plate. Getting to Game 3 is the only thing that matters.
“We’ve got to flush that,” Shannon admitted. “We’ve got to clean it up a lot; we were pretty sloppy today and I don’t think we were ready for it. We’ve just got to come back (and win today).”
“We’re a young team and the job is to come back,” Steve Bieber added. “What I told the team was, in sports like these, you can either give up or you can play again. I have no plans of giving up.
“We’ll fight again tomorrow, and we’ll do the best we can. If they win, they move on.”
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
at Mussina Field, Montoursville
Best-of-three
MONTOURSVILLE 15, LEWISBURG 8
(Montoursville leads series, 1-0)
Montoursville;002;714;1 — 15-11-3
Lewisburg;005;021;0 — 8-6-3
Jay Houseknecht, Austin Davidson (5), Cole Weaver (6), James Williams (7) and Davidson, Bryce Parker (4), Davidson (6). Colin Shannon, Lincoln Ayres (3), Jackson Wertz (4), Hudson King (4), Shannon (6) and Landynn Bieber.
WP: Houseknecht; LP: Ayres.
Montoursville: Williams, 2-for-4, run, stolen base; Parker, 2-for-4, run; Branson Fogleman, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Ryan Williams, 1-for-3, triple, 2 runs, stolen base.
Lewisburg: Biber, 2-for-4, run; Wertz, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Shannon, 1-for-4; Parker Hamilton, 1-for-2; Jackson Gaul, 1-for-2, 2 runs.