SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Lewisburg doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Sofia Waughen rallied from a one-set deficit to win the lone match for the Green Dragons in a 4-1 loss to South Williamsport on Monday moved inside to the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center due to the weather.
The Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg match was postponed until today at 4 p.m., while Milton at Jersey Shore is still awaiting a make-up date.
The Mounties team of Ella Livorno and Paige Kisher took the first set 6-3, but Hilkert and Waughen won the second set in a tiebreak (7-5), before winning a third-set super tie breaker, 10-7.
Lewisburg falls to 1-16.
South Williamsport 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Olivia Dorner (SW) def. Bekah Vance, 6-0, 6-0; Lily Summerson (SW) def. Becca Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Peck (SW) def. Liv Manner, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Alayna McGovern-Zoe Jackson (SW) Def. Ayra Tufail-Audrey Harer, 6-3, 6-2; Sofia Waughen-Grace Hilkert (L) def. Ella Livorno-Paige Kisher, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 (STB).