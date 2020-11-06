ALMEDIA — Daneen Zaleski will likely sleep better than her Lewisburg field hockey team in the aftermath of Thursday's 2-0 loss to Bloomsburg in the district championship game.
Because although her girls were devastated, the second-year coach couldn't find fault in any aspect of the Green Dragons' performance, a composed-yet-gritty effort that kept the game scoreless until the final 12 minutes.
Panthers all-state senior Aydan McFarland scored on one penalty corner, and assisted on the conversion of another a little less than five minutes apart in the decisive fourth quarter.
"I really thought we were going into overtime, but that corner was perfect," said Zaleski. "It was an even game. First quarter, they were up on us, but overall (it was even). They just got that (first) one in the fourth quarter. It was their day."
Bloomsburg (16-3), which shared the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II crown with Lewisburg, won its second district championship, ending a drought that last since 1982.
"We've been here seven times, but got to finish it. Tonight was something special," said Panthers coach Chuck Baker, who was an assistant to Ron Salsman on Benton's 1999 title team. "We thought we would pull it off last year, but Lewisburg played a great game. We were determined this year.
"We were determined."
Defending champion and top-seeded Lewisburg (13-3) played with a quiet confidence of the Tortoise, while the Hare-like Panthers came out with the hunger of a team that settled for silver medals in four of the last six seasons, including last year.
Bloomsburg had three corners in a dominant first quarter and fourth early in the second, but the Green Dragons consistently defended to the point of gaining more possession and building an attack. It didn't result in enough shots (one in each half), but they played a tried-and-true style with senior mid Kara Koch breaking down the defense from the middle of the field.
"I think at the beginning of the season we were kind of focused on the fact that we had lost a lot of good players and we weren't going to be the same team as last year," junior back Siena Brazier said. "At some point in the season, we decided we were going to be our own team with our own play and it's going work in a different way.
I think we're all just really confident in the players around us. I'm confident in my teammates, so I know I can stay confident in the face of anything. We just had to play our game."
The third quarter, which began with a green card assessed to Bloomsburg's Bella Luxardo, saw the Lewisburg. Koch had two strong flys on early Panthers corners, and the Green Dragons had two corners of their own. On the first, with 6:28 left in the period, Bloomsburg's Cassie Slusser made an initial block. Lewisburg junior Rylee Dyroff stayed with the play, and passed to the right side to Brazier, who spun for a shot stopped by Bloomsburg goalie Nadja Hartmann.
"We score a lot on our corners," said Zaleski, "and, one, we weren't getting them and two, we just didn't execute as we should have."
Bloomsburg's defensive recovery and support was exceptional all game, and even better when Baker moved the physical Luxardo back in the formation.
"I thought we were getting a little sluggish in the third, kind of got a little sloppy," he said. "Lewisburg played so incredibly hard in the third. We made a couple adjustments ... because they seemed to be getting through our middle a little bit. Then we were able to pull it off."
The Panthers' seventh corner came with 12:28 to play. Luxardo received a pass in the middle of the circle from the right flank and sent it to McFarland at the left post for a bang-bang finish.
Shortly after, on Bloomsburg's eighth corner, McFarland hit a top-center drive off the insert. Andi Gutshall got to the ball just in front of the right post and quickly spun into position to flick in the insurance goal with 7:05 left.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the state tournament was reconfigured for district champions. The Panthers will play District 11 champ, either Northwestern Lehigh or Moravian Academy, on Nov. 14.
"My freshman year we took home silver at districts (to Mifflinburg)," Brazier said. "So it's just hard coming here, getting ready for it, and then not having anything to show."
"I'm so proud of these girls," said Zaleski. "I never expected them to gel and get to where we got this season. We lost a lot of players (from a championship season), and they're an amazing team. They played an awesome game."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Central Columbia H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 2, LEWISBURG 0
Fourth quarter
Bloom-Aydan McFarland (Bella Luxardo), 11:54; Bloom-Andi Gutshall (McFarland), 7:05.
Shots: Bloom, 5-2. Corners: Bloom, 9-2. Cards: Bloomsburg (Luxardo, 3rd, 14:14, green); Lewisburg (Whitney Berge, 4th, 0:08, green). Saves: Bloomsburg 2 (Nadja Hartmann); Lewisburg 3 (Kerstin Koons).