LEWISBURG — Olivia Hockenbrock was confident in her speed, and her coach Ken Wagner knew how precious scoring chances would be against Central Columbia ace Mea Consentino.
So with his left fielder halfway down the third-base line in Thursday night's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown with the first-place Blue Jays, Wagner didn't stop when she took off on Erin Field's contact, and when Central Columbia catcher Payton Crawford couldn't corral the low throw home, Lewisburg had a 2-1 10-inning victory over the Blue Jays.
"(Coach) told me go to back (to third base) if it was a fly ball to the outfield," Hockenbrock said.
With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Hockenbrock was pretty far down the third-base line nearly even with Blue Jays' third sacker Reese Knorr, who was playing in. Field, a lefty batter, hit a one hopper to third base, and Hockenbrock didn't beat the throw, but it was low. Crawford couldn't deal with the slide and the catch at the same time.
"I had the confidence in myself. I know I had wheels on me," Hockenbrock said. "I got in there. Thank God, she dropped it, but I had a lot of confidence in myself that I could make it."
Wagner added: "We were able to hold them (in the 10th inning). I figured we've got to go for it."
Hockenbrock's run capped an outstanding pitcher's duel between Consentino and Kimmy Shannon, a pair of leftys that got things done in different ways.
Consentino struck out 17 in 9 1/3 innings, while allowed just four hits. Shannon struck out six, and escaped several jams, while clinging to a one-run lead through most of the middle innings. However, once the game was tied in the sixth inning, Shannon was untouchable.
The only base runner the Blue Jays had in the final four innings was the automatic runner in the 10th inning on second base. Shannon retired the final 13 hitters of the game, limiting the top four hitters in the Central Columbia lineup to one hit.
Now Lewisburg has a signature victory — actually two. They dropped their first two games of the season, but have now won seven straight, beating both District 4 Class 2A finalists from last season (Loyalsock and Central Columbia).
It's the seventh time in her career Consentino has faced the Green Dragons, and the first time Lewisburg has been victorius. Three of those losses have come by one run, and another was a two-run loss.
"It should give the girls the confidence that they can beat anybody," Wagner said. "They beat one of the best pitchers in the state, and the best one in this district. If we can do that, we can hang with anybody."
Lewisburg (7-2 overall, 6-2 HAC-II) jumped on top early when Alexis Walter led off the second inning with a solo homer to center field. The score remained that way until the top of the sixth. Central Columbia had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but each time Shannon escaped.
In the sixth inning, Crawford singled. After two pop outs, Knorr had an infield single. A passed ball moved the runners up to second and third, an error on Izzy Snyder's grounder brought the tying run home. Shannon got out of the inning with a comebacker, and Snyder was the last Central Columbia batter to reach base.
Lewisbur had a chance to score in the eighth inning. With two outs, Field doubled and Rylee Dyroff was hit by a pitch. The Blue Jays intentionally walked Walter. Consentino went to a 3-0 count on the next hitter — Gracie Murphy — but got the count to 3-2. Murphy hit the next pitch to the deepest part of the center field, but the Blue Jays' Emmie Rowe caught the ball at the fence for the final out of the inning.
In the 10th, the Blue Jays (9-2, 6-1) couldn't get a bunt down to open the 10th inning, and Shannon got two infield pop outs, and a fly out to center field. Carley Wagner sacrificed Hockenbrock to third before Field's game-winning fielder's choice.
With Knorr right on the top of the batters box, Carley Wagner pushed the ball past the circle on the first-base line to get Hockenbrock to third easily.
LEWISBURG 2, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 1 (10 innings)
one out when winning run scored
Central Columbia;000;001;000;0 — 1-4-1
Lewisburg;010;000;000;1 — 2-4-1
Mea Consentino and Peyton Crawford. Kimmy Shannon and Erin Field.
WP: Shannon; LP: Consentino.
Central Columbia: Crawford, 1-for-3, run.
Lewisburg: Erin Field, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Alexis Walter 2-for-3, homer (solo, 2nd), run, RBI.