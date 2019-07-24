WILLIAMSPORT — Marc Persing may be busy test-driving candidates for his offensive line, but Lewisburg’s coach isn’t likely to overhaul his club’s style of play.
With Nick Shedleski returning for his fourth season as the Green Dragons’ starting quarterback and junior Max Moyers capable of scoring at any time, Persing’s approach is sensible.
“Our expectations are to pick up exactly where we left off running the football,” Persing said Tuesday at Williamsport Country Club, where a number of coaches and players gathered for District 4’s annual football media day festivities. “Our team goal is to rush for 3,500 yards. Not too many teams in the area can do that, but that’s our goal and that’s what we’re going to strive for every year.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moyers produced a sizable chunk of yardage during his sophomore season, rushing for nearly 2,100 yards on 269 carries — an average just short of 8 yards per carry — and scored 26 touchdowns. Moyers also rolled up 100 yards or more 11 times — numbers that landed him all-state honors in 2018 — and caught five passes for 122 yards and two scores.
Although Persing lamented the drops that plagued his club last season — and likely cost the Dragons (7-4) between 600 and 700 yards — Shedleski threw for nearly 1,300 yards and eight scores while completing nearly 48 percent (85-of-179) of his pass attempts.
Since Ethan Spaulding took over when Shedleski was dinged up — the versatile Spaulding has played just about everywhere — he passed for 200 yards (16-for-22) and one score during his time behind center.
Regardless of the youngsters up front, Lewisburg has a potent one-two in place.
“I’m excited,” Moyers said. “We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back and we’ve got a lot of younger kids that I think will be able to step up and do a really good job. So, I’m just looking forward to the season and I think we’re going to do a really good job.”
Another veteran — 5-11, 220-pound guard Graden Feldmann — is one of the linemen already in place that Persing is counting on to provide leadership, foster continuity and create just enough room so Moyers can find space and unleash his high-octane speed.
“Graden goes unnoticed, but he’s one of the main guys on the offensive line,” Persing said. “A lot of the things we do revolve around pulling guards. Whether we run power or a trap, when you look back at some of our more successful plays, he’ll be one of the main guys opening up a hole so we can reach the second level. Just very excited about the things we can do.”
Particularly since Moyers doesn’t need much time or room to really open things up.
“It definitely helps a lot,” Feldmann said. “It doesn’t take much for him.”
As for the others fitting in around him, Feldmann isn’t concerned. Neither is Shedleski.
“The main thing is getting the young guys around me so they learn their jobs and know what they’re doing,” Feldmann said. “Just make sure they also have confidence.”
“It’ll be a strange team to run behind, but I have faith in all of my teammates,” Shedleski added. “They’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason.”
It will be a different look up front for Persing and his Green Dragons, and the third year coach is anxious to see how his retooled o-Line responds.
“One thing I’ve been preaching all summer is we were humongous last year,” said Persing, who last season guided the Dragons to the District 4 Class 3A semifinals. “We averaged 6-3, 275 pounds (up front). Sometimes being big is also a detriment, because if you don’t know your scheme and you don’t have your timing, you’re thinking out there.
“And when you’re thinking, you’re not moving as quickly as you need to. It’s a blessing to have guys that were that big and strong, but I’m excited to see how we’re going to be with smaller, more athletic guys on the offensive line because Max is going to have another phenomenal year. We have another running back, (sophomore) Ethan Dominick, who is going to have a phenomenal year.
“With these guys throwing the ball and catching the ball, I think a lot of teams are going to be sleeping on us — but they’ll figure it out really soon.”
Southern Columbia readying for national TV
With three members of a remarkably talented group he labeled a “once in a career senior class” standing just to his left, Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth talked about the expectations that are swirling about his highly successful program.
Two of those seniors already have chosen their college destinations — reigning Class 2A player of the year Julian Fleming has committed to Ohio State, while standout running back Gaige Garcia is headed to Michigan — while linebacker Max Tillett continues to sift through the array of scholarship offers that sits in front of him.
Although linebackers Cal Haladay and Preston Zachman were not on hand Tuesday, both seniors also played leading roles in Southern’s dynamic runs to the past two PIAA Class 2A championships and a pair of perfect 16-0 marks.
What’s adding even more excitement to the Southern Columbia camp is a season-opening journey south for a dustup at South Carolina power Hammond on Aug. 25 (2 p.m.). Since that contest is to be carried by ESPN, one can quickly conclude why everyone from Elysburg to Catawissa and parts in between is excited.
And while Roth is wary — the Tigers must replace a number of offensive linemen that graduated — grooming linemen likely won’t be enough to temper the expectations.
“It’s an ESPN Kickoff game and we’re going to be doing the traveling,” said Roth, who has collared nine state championships while posting a 428-63-2 record in 35 seasons at Southern Columbia. “And we’re not flying.”
Warrior Run ready to take another step forward
With nine starters returning on both sides of the football and fresh off an appearance in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, Warrior Run hopes to build on the 3-8 campaign they fashioned last year by leaving a memorable mark.
“One of our main goals is not just to have a great season, but to lay down the foundation for future seasons after us,” senior Ahmahd Keyes said. “To show the younger guys what it takes to do this, but also what it takes to win.
“At Warrior Run, we don’t have a lot of experience at having a winning culture, but together we have the drive to build that culture.”
Another factor in play is Warrior Run’s collective familiarity with second-year coach Chris Long, and his growing familiarity with the Defenders’ personnel.
“Last year was like a learning curve,” Keyes said. “Learning everything and trying to get everything down. Now it’s just like back-of-the-hand (stuff). Now we can just play and not think.”
“We know what we’re capable of,” senior Tyler Pick continued. “We just need to go out there and make all the work that we’ve done throughout the offseason (pay off).”
Long, meanwhile, is just hoping to continue constructing a solid program.
“It’s like building a house,” Long said. “When you look at it, last year we probably laid the footer and put the basement down. I know these guys were doing things before and it’s been building up, but as far as our staff coming in and doing that and now we’re back and we’re just going to keep building and building.
“Hopefully, by the end of the year we’ll put the finishing touches on it and it looks like a nice house. We use that analogy, because that’s what you want to do. We’re looking to build a house at Warrior Run that’s never been done.”
This and that
Second-year Shamokin head coach Henry Hynoski indicated his Indians will have a strong nucleus with plenty of potential since nine starters return on both sides of the ball. Shamokin last season finished 6-6 and reached the District 4 Class 3A semis.
Mount Carmel skipper John Darrah brought eight of his 12 seniors to Williamsport. Darrah said this is probably the biggest senior class he’s had during his tenure, and among those on hand were veteran quarterback Tommy Reisinger and linebacker Jack Chapman. Chapman last season led the Red Tornadoes with 94 stops.
Milton will have one of the area’s youngest teams in the area, as coach Phil Davis expects a lot of freshmen and sophomores to log plenty of playing time on Friday nights. Davis also must replace his son, quarterback Philip Davis. The younger Davis last month was tagged the most valuable player of the District 4 all-star game.
Danville will have just two starters returning on each side of the football — quarterback K.J. Riley and fullback Joey Harris on offense, and linebackers Colton Sidler and Ian Persing return on defense — so an Ironmen squad that last season played in its third straight District 4 championship game will field plenty of newcomers.