MONTOURSVILLE — In a game that featured stellar pitching and outstanding defense Sunday, Lewisburg rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning and received a complete-game, nine-strikeout performance from Landynn Bieber to force a decisive game for the Little League Section 3 Junior Division baseball championship.
Lewisburg beat Montoursville, 2-1, to set up the winner-take-all final today at 5:30 p.m.
Bieber threw 77 pitches and allowed just three hits in the win. His counterpart, James Williams, was just as effective for Montoursville, striking out five while giving up just two hits in six innings of work.
Six of Bieber’s nine strikeouts were called third strikes, and he didn’t allow a hit after the second inning. He retired the side in order in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
“Landynn just loves the game of baseball, and he wants to do well, and once he gets that jump, that energy, he pitches well,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber. “It was a do-or-die situation for us, and, defensively, we made some adjustments. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
After Lewisburg went down in order to open the game, Landynn Bieber got two quick outs in the bottom of the first before he gave up a single. That was followed by an error, but Landynn Bieber responded by striking out the fifth batter of the inning to strand runners at the corners.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, a throwing error on what should have been the final out of the inning gave Montoursville life. Bieber then allowed a double and single that scored what would be the lone run of the game for Montoursville, giving them a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs in the inning, Lewisburg's Lincoln Ayers made a tremendous catch in left field on a fast-falling that, if not caught, would have scored at least two runs.
Williams held Lewisburg in check and did not give up a hit until Gage Mareska singled with one out in the top of the third.
Lewisburg went down in order in the fourth, but a leadoff walk and a single in the fifth put runners in scoring position. Williams got a strike out and a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
Landynn Bieber retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings, and he got the first two batters out in the fifth before hitting a batter. A called third strike ended the inning.
Williams walked Mareska to open the sixth, and Mareska advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Following a line out, Williams walked Parker Hamilton and reached his pitch limit. He was replaced by Austin Davidson, who inherited runners on second and third. Ayres then walked to load the bases.
Landynn Bieber tied the game with a sacrifice fly, scoring Mareska from third, and an errant throw from center allowed the runners to move up to second and third.
With first base open, Montoursville manager John Houseknech decided to intentionally walk Colin Shannon and fill the bases. Lewisburg had grounded into an inning-ending double play in the second.
“Austin got a little upset when we walked Shannon as he wanted to pitch to him because he thought he could beat him,” Houseknech said. “It was a baseball move with first base open with one of their best hitters at the plate and two outs.”
With Hudson King at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Hamilton to race home from third for the go-ahead run. The throw to the plate from the catcher was to the first-base side, giving Hamilton room to score.
Landynn Bieber then retired Montoursville in order in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the win. He struck out four of the last five batters he faced.
“I think that I started to get into a rhythm the last couple of innings when I realized that I could pitch around and get them swinging,” Landynn Bieber said. "I did realize that my curveball was on today, and when I get into that rhythm, it (the curveball) is unstoppable."
Mussina Field received more than 2 1/2 inches of rain overnight, and several members of the Montoursville Little League were at the field at 7 a.m. to make it playable for Sunday's 2 p.m. start. They enlisted the help of the local volunteer fire department, which loaned a large fan to help clear water away from the home plate area.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
At Mussina Field, Montoursville
Lewisburg 2, Montoursville 1
Lewisburg;000;002;0 — 2-5-2
Montoursville;010;000;0 — 1-3-2
Landynn Bieber and Parker Hamilton. Williams (6), Davidson and Davidson (3), Parker.
WP: Bieber. LP: Williams
Lewisburg: Hamilton run; Cole Grozier 1-for-1; Gage Mareska 1-for-1, run; Bieber RBI.
Montoursville: Cole Weaver run; Brent Crawford 1-for-2, double; Aiden Jackson 1-for-2.