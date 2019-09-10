LEWISBURG — Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski had been working on a new attack style for his team in the days leading up to Monday’s contest against Danville.
The Green Dragons worked on it during their pregame and executed throughout the match, tallying three goals to topple Danville, 3-0.
“There were actually some adjustments made before the game,” said Taryn Beers, who scored two goals. “We put Sophie Kilbride up top, and me and Amelia Kiepke on the wing and it seemed to really help. We all came together really well.”
Kilbride scored the opening goal when Beers sent in a shot on Ironmen keeper Morgan Everett during the second half. Everett stopped the attempt, but gave up a rebound which Kilbride quickly pounced on to send a shot to the far post.
“It felt really good because we’ve been working hard and really focusing on offense,” Beers said. “We haven’t been able to get one in, and it felt really good to have it all come together and get some in.”
Lewisburg’s offense generated 21 chances in the game with 17 directly on the goal. The Green Dragons (3-3) were blanked in the first half, but scored all three of their goals over the final 40 minutes as the group adjusted to Danville’s defense.
Beers scored just past the 20-minute mark of the second half to give Lewisburg a two-goal advantage. She then beat Everett one more time in the final five minutes to set the score.
Everett was outstanding for Danville (0-4-1) despite the loss. She stopped 14 attempts on goal and kept Lewisburg off the scoreboard in the first half.
“Morgan is the best goalie in the district, if not the state,” Danville coach Chris Outt said. “She just does it all every game — just pours it all out there, lays out for everything. I feel bad for her on games like this.
“Lots of stuff for us to work on, and we’ll just take that back to practice and work on getting better each game.”
Ella Reish broke through on the wing and put Lewisburg’s first shot on goal within in a minute of the opening kick. She broke through and challenged Everett, who scooped the ball up cleanly to set up a long kick out of the goal to midfield.
“Their keeper played well; she really did,” Gerlinski said. “She had a couple saves that were really nice. I give her a lot of credit. She was very athletic on a few of those saves.”
Everett made a save in the second half that required her to fully extend for a fingertips stop to prevent any further damage.
The Ironmen began to string together passes better in the closing 10 minutes of the second half. Claire Hummel helped complete a run that resulted in a corner attempt for the Ironmen. They were able to produce a shot on goal, but it wasn’t enough to break through against Lauren Gross, who stopped all three shots she faced.
“It’s a lot of what we work on at practice,” Outt said. “We talked about it at halftime that we needed to execute. We’ll just keep focusing those things in practice.”
LEWISBURG 3, DANVILLE 0
Second half
L-Sophie Kilbride, 51:06; L-Taryn Beers, 60:06; L-Beers, 76:48.
Shots: L 21-6. Shots on goal: L 17-3. Corners: L 8-2. Fouls: D 9-8. Cards: L, Bench, 53:00 (yellow). Saves: Danville 14 (Morgan Everett); Lewisburg 3 (Lauren Gross).