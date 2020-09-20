LEWISBURG — Bekah Vance powered through a three-set win at first singles, and Lewisburg swept doubles play to post a 3-2 win over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls tennis Saturday.
Vance dropped the first set, 6-4, to Madison Entz, before battling to a pair of 6-3 wins to secure the team point. The Green Dragons’ first doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman led 7-5, 5-3 when the Hughesville team was forced to retire due to injury. Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler won the other doubles match 7-5, 6-3 for Lewisburg (2-6).
“I was very happy with how the girls played against a very good Hughesville team,” said Green Dragons coach Sam Harer. “I felt they were very competitive and focused going into the match.”
Lewisburg 3, Hughesville 2
Singles
Bekah Vance (L) def. Madison Entz 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Marley Green (H) def. Ayra Tufal, 6-1, 6-1; Maria Duff (H) def. Sofia Waughen 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert/Bridget Kinnaman (L) injury default Gina Budman/Taylor Hauck 7-5, 5-3; Mia Kazakavage/Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Kylie Kilgore/Hannah Wertz 7-5, 6-3.