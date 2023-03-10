If you weren’t at Danville’s Whitey McCloskey Center for Jersey Shore’s game-opening 14-0 run, or in Milton’s “Jungle” to see Shamokin go ahead by nine after three quarters, you may not understand how much the Lewisburg girls enjoyed their win Tuesday.
With the exception of a district quarterfinal blowout at home, the Green Dragons had spent much of the postseason on the short end of the score. It began in the district semis when Shore built a lead they couldn’t overcome, and continued through a stirring rally over the Indians in the third-place game.
However, in Tuesday’s Class 4A preliminary game at Northwestern Lehigh, Lewisburg scored the game’s first points, trailed briefly midway through the second quarter, and took the lead for good with its first basket of the second half.
For once, the hunter didn’t mind becoming the hunted.
“Usually we’re the ones ... not usually, but many games we’ve been down and we have to fight to get back into the game,” said Green Dragons senior guard Maddie Still. “(Tuesday) was a better feeling.”
“It was awkward. It was weird. It was different,” Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said, only half-joking.
The Green Dragons figured to be in the right frame of mind for Tuesday’s state preliminary. Though they lost by 13 points in the district semis, they closed the first half with a 20-9 run to pull within three of the Bulldogs. Against Shamokin, they erased a 35-26 fourth-quarter deficit in 4 minutes, 16 seconds and wound up winning by eight.
So in traveling to face the 26-2 Tigers on their home court, the Green Dragons naturally expected to have to play from behind at some juncture. They did, with just less than five minutes to play in the second quarter when the Tigers’ Paige Sevrain followed up a missed shot for a 10-9 lead. About 30 seconds later, Elsa Fellon passed to Sophie Kilbride for a go-ahead jumper.
When you add the approximate half-minute it trailed to the 2 1/2 minutes or so the game was tied (at 2-2, 4-4, 14-14 and 16-16), Lewisburg led for about 29 minutes of the game.
“We were keeping our momentum going and not letting them get too big of runs, and keeping our runs consistent — they score, we score,” said Green Dragons junior Sydney Bolinsky. “Continuing to pressure them that way really helped us.”
Still’s three-point play off a Kilbride assist with 6:43 to play in the third quarter broke a 16-all tie. Lewisburg went ahead by five soon after, maintained the five-point lead at period’s end, and weathered a series of three fourth-quarter turnovers after Northwestern pulled within 25-23. The Green Dragons limited the Tigers to one shot after each turnover, with Still grabbing two defensive rebounds, before she made a pair of free throws for a 27-23 lead with less than a minute left.
“The girls kept their composure,” said Sample. “We just kept finding ways to keep our lead. We have that fight in us.”
Lewisburg (18-8) plays at District 2 champion Scranton Prep (21-2) today at 3 p.m. The Classics have won five of the last six Class 4A crowns in District 2.
The Green Dragons are prepared for a battle, but they wouldn’t mind playing with the lead again.
“We love the fight, but it did feel good,” said senior post Keeley Baker. “There was that sense of calmness, like we just have to finish it. We just have to stay composed and do what we have to do. We don’t have to scratch and claw to get where we need to be.”