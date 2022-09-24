The Daily Item
HERSHEY — Danville senior Rory Lieberman ran away with the 2A boys race at the PIAA Foundation Invitational on Saturday on the same course that will host the state championship meet in November.
Lieberman won by nearly 20 seconds to lead the Ironmen to a runner-up finish in the team race. Lieberman covered the 3.1 mile course in 15 minutes, 48 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Colin Whitaker of Lampter Strasburg (16:05).
Behind Lieberman, teammate Dane Spahr was 13th overall. Danville finished with 147 points to earn second as a team, behind only Grove City (96).
Milton junior Ryan Bickhart finished 33rd in 17:36. Sophomore Rex Farr finished 62nd in 18:04. Shamokin had four its runners finish in the top 200, and finished 32nd in the team race.
In the Class 3A boys race, Shikellamy finished 39th as a team. Tim Gale was the Braves’ top finisher in 53rd in 18:00.
Selinsgrove’s Derick Blair finished in 57th in 18:03.
In the Class A race, Mount Carmel finished 29th. Kris Kalbarchick finished in 63rd place in 19:01.
Danville girls finished fourth in the 2A girls race, putting five runners in the top 50 overall, led by Victoria Bartholomew’s seventh place finish.
Bartholomew finished in 19:59 to lead the way. Hannah Bartholomew followed in 34th, with Alivia Shen (36th), Lauren Benfer (44th) and Thea Sommer (48th).
Selinsgrove Shaela Kruskie finished 18th in 20:30.
Milton finished 27th as a team.
In the 3A girls race, Shikellamys Bri Hennett was 21st overall in 19:56.
Lewisburg 2nd in Carlisle
CARLISLE — Lewisburg freshman Bailey Espinosa finished second overall in the Class 2A race, and the Green Dragons finished second overall in the team race.
Alana Jacob finished fifth overall in 19:25.1, while Jenna Binney finished in 13th in 20:08.8. Maya Sak finished 22 in 20:42.3
Lewisburg finished second among 26 small schools, and 10th overall against 68 teams.
The Invitational is run in seven heats with 718 runners in the girls race.
All five Lewisburg boys finished in the top 200, led by Thomas Hess’ 14th place finish, to finish in eighth place.
Hess finished in 16.01.1. Kieran Murphy finished in 37th place in 16:32.3, while Ben Bailey finished 94th in 17:15.9.
The Green Dragons finished eighth among 76 teams, and the race featured 1,080 runners.