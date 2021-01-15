BLOOMSBURG — Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey and Kimberly Shannon all won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams as Lewisburg’s girls defeated Bloomsburg, 90-70, in a Heartland Athletic Conference swim meet Thursday.
Lewisburg’s boys team was beaten, 89-40.
Decker won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Humphrey won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; and Shannon won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races. The trio joined Jewels Hepner to win the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Hepner also won the 100 free.
On the boys’ side, Lewisburg’s 200 free relay team of Braden Davis, Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis and Mitchell Malusis won by more than 23 seconds with a time of 1:46.43. Malusis and Ordonez each finished second in two events for the Green Dragons.
Boys
Bloomsburg 89, Lewisburg 40
200 medley relay: Bloomsburg (Ahmed Elbetagy, Bryant LaCroix, Colten Bennett, Josh Woodley), 1:49.93. 200 freestyle: Woodley (B) 2:06.28; Ryan Hauer (B). 200 individual medley: Bennett (B) 2:01.46; Mason Ordonez (L). 50 freestyle: Elbetagy (B) 21.60; Mitchell Malusis (L); Braden Davis (L). 100 butterfly: LaCroix (B) 52.04; Malusis (L). 100 freestyle: Elbetagy (B) 54.43; Woodley (B); B. Davis (L). 500 freestyle: Hauer (B) 5:55.19; Kadin Sutherland (B). 200 freestyle relay: Lewisburg (B. Davis, Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Malusis), 1:46.43. 100 backstroke: LaCroix (B) 52.80; Ordonez (L); Ethan Rush (B). 100 breaststroke: Bennett (B) 1:02.19; K. Davis (L). 400 freestyle relay: Bloomsburg (Hauer, Bennett, Rush, LaCroix), 4:16.10.
Girls
Lewisburg 90, Bloomsburg 70
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Jewels Hepner), 2:00.15. 200 freestyle: Shannon (L) 2:06.15; Trinity Neff (B); Molly Gill (L). 200 individual medley: Humphrey (L) 2:23.29; Campbell Reck (B); Adrianna Howell (B). 50 freestyle: Decker (L) 26.77; Valeria Riley (L); Bella Luxardo (B). 100 butterfly: Humphrey (L) 1:07.12; Riley (L); Howell (B). 100 freestyle: Hepner (L) 57.58; Luxardo (B); Ryleigh Faust (L). 500 freestyle: Shannon (L) 5:40.73; Neff (B); Sutherland (B). 200 freestyle relay: Lewisburg (Hepner, Decker, Humphrey, Shannon), 1:50.19. 100 backstroke: Reck (B) 1:07.56; Hepner (L); Carina Pavlov (L). 100 breaststroke: Decker (L) 1:14.48; Gill (L); Megan Anderson (B). 400 freestyle relay: Bloomsburg (Neff, Sutherland, Callie Maclay, Howell), 4:47.75.1-meter diving: Alayna Lovelace (B), 183.75; Lily Leh (B); Payton Turner (B).