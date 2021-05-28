SHIPPENSBURG — Lewisburg didn’t win any events Friday at the PIAA Class 2A state track and field championships, but the Green Dragons had a very good day, nonetheless.
Lewisburg finished second in the 1,600-meter relay, third in the 4x800; Sierra Brazier was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles; Elena Malone placed sixth in the 400 and Madison Downs seventh in the discus.
The Green Dragons finished fourth in the team standings with 30 points, trailing co-champs North Schuylkill and Schuylkill Valley (39) and St. Basil Academy (32).
The 4x400 relay team of Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth and Malone finished the day with a silver medal in 4 minutes, 3.62 seconds, trailing only Wilmington (4:01.95).
“We’re really happy,” said Brazier. “We weren’t expecting to have such a successful day.”
It actually started with a little disappointment. Lewisburg and Warrior Run were seeded first and second, respectively, in the 4x800 based on their scintillating race at the district championships, but weren’t able to match their times of last week.
Wilmington’s leadoff runner, Grace Mason, threw a monkey wrench into the strategy of the Defenders and Green Dragons. Mason went out like a greyhound on the first lap, which she led by almost 30 meters. She still held the lead at the end of her 2:21 leg, although the field closed in on her.
“She just went out so fast,” said Lewisburg’s leadoff runner Kyra Binney, who said she wasn’t too fazed by it. “I just wanted to go out and run my leg. I figured we’d pull closer on the second lap.”
Warrior Run’s lead runner, Alyssa Hoffman, said the same thing.
“I tried to run with the top pack,” Hoffman said.
Binney and Hoffman both said they were a little disappointed by their teams’ times after the district meet.
“But Boiling Springs and Central Cambria are both really good teams, so it (third) doesn’t feel too bad,” said Binney.
Boiling Springs won in 9:37.94, seven seconds off Lewisburg’s seeded time. Central Cambria’s time was 9:40.93, with Lewisburg at 9:42.74 and Warrior Run seventh at 9:51.80.
Lewisburg’s other runners on the 4x800 team were Maggie Daly and Sarah Mahoney. Warrior Run’s other runners were Sienna Dunkleberger, Sage Dunkleberger and Lauren Trapani.
Brazier had strong races in both hurdles. She hit a personal best of 15.16 seconds in the 100, beating her previous best of 15.42 easily, then missed her PR in the 300 by about the same margin with a time of 46.25.
“I didn’t expect to have the time I did (in the 100),” Brazier said. “It was definitely the competition. I used to think the 300 was my better event, but it seems like it changes every race now.”
Talia Buxton of Bishop McDevitt (District 12) won 100 hurdles in 14.73.
Quaker Valley sophomore Nora Johns won the 300 hurdles in 45.07 seconds.
“I didn’t think (I’d win three medals) here,” Brazier said. “But I think we all picked things up as the season went on.”
Malone agreed with her teammate. An eighth-place finisher as a freshman in 2019 in the 400, she moved up two spots with a time of 58.71 seconds. Girard College’s Marisa Conteh set a PIAA record in winning the event in 54.27 seconds. Montoursville’s Lily Saul was second (57.66) and South Williamsport’s El Manning eighth.
Malone said the competition in District 4 is always a plus.
“It helps a lot, because even during the regular season we’re all rooting for each other,” Malone said. “It’s not like we’re competing but actually just pushing each other to do our best. We’re all really good friends.”
Downs threw 125 feet, 10 inches for her seventh-place finish in the discus.
She said she was happy with her throw but felt she could have done better.
“I just got into my head a little,” she said.
Schuylkill Valley’s Ashley Giles threw 165 feet, 4 inches, 18 feet above her top seed, to run away with the event.
The Valley didn’t have a winner but did have three of the top five finishers in the pole vault.
District champion Karly Renn of Southern Columbia and Riley Murray of Milton tied for for third at 10 feet, 6 inches, and Warrior Run’s Mya Shoemaker was fifth, also at 10-6. Top-seeded Taylor Shriver of Waynesburg cleared 13 feet to win, followed by Corrine Brewer of Greensburg Central Catholic.
“I’m a little disappointed in my height but it’s still good to get on the podium,” said Renn, who has a career best of 11-3 and plans to continued vaulting at Bucknell. She was also named class valedictorian this week.
“My parents would say that (valedictorian) is more important but right now this feels pretty nice,” Renn said of her medal.
Murray was excited because she beat Shoemaker for the first time.
“I hoped to get 11 feet but this is the first time I’ve beaten Mya so I’m pretty excited,” said Murray.
“It’s good to see that,” Shoemaker said of three District 4 girls medalling.
“District 4 is so strong in this event,” said Renn. “To have four qualifiers, and three to make the podium is really awesome.”
Bloomsburg’s Sara Bower just missed the podium, finishing ninth.
Mount Carmel had a pair of placewinners. Senior Lauren Shedleski placed sixth in the javelin (130-7), and sophomore Avery Dowkus was eighth in the shot put (37-6).
Shedleski threw that distance on her first throw and was in third for a time, but some late throws by other competitors overtook her.
“This wasn’t the finish I was hoping for,” said Shedleski. “But getting a medal is a good feeling, and I’ll be happier a little later. It was great coming down here with five teammates and two of us placed. We had a lot of fun. It’s been great to represent Mount Carmel Area. I’ve had great coaches, great teammates, great friends. It’s sad to see it end but on to bigger things.”
Dowkus placed despite throwing a foot less than her school record of 38-6 she set last week at the district meet.
“I’m happy with the experience,” Dowkus said. “I wish I could have done better. I was seeded ninth, and I made up a spot but if I would have done my PR I would have placed higher.”
Schuylkill Valley’s Ashleigh Giles threw 49-2.25 to win the shot put title.
Greenwood’s Abigail Taylor placed seventh in the triple jump, clearing 36 feet, 1.5 inches to earn the Wildcats’ only two points.
Danville had one medalist — Grace Petrick, who was eighth in the 3,200. She finished in 11:19.11.
As the runners closed in on the end of the race, Petrick reached out an arm to claim the final medal.
“It was just the last desperate attempt,” Petrick said. “This is my senior year. This is my last race. I’m not a sprinter, but today I had to leave it all out there.”
It was also a personal-best time for Petrick in her final race.
“I wasn’t really sure where I was going to end up,” she said. “I knew I was giving it everything I had. I didn’t want to regret anything.”
Daily Item correspondent Brett R. Crossley contributed to this report.