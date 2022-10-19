LEWISBURG — Mikayla Long scored two goals and assisted on another, and Lewisburg broke a tie with three unanswered goals to win a Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer crossover match 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Green Dragons (11-6) scored just more than four minutes into the match when Sophie Kilbride set up Long's first goal. Raygan Lust answered just five minutes later for Warrior Run (8-10), which was prevented from finishing the regular season at .500.
Maria Bozella, with a Long assist, and Kilbride scored goals to put Lewisburg in front 3-1 at the break. Long and Kilbride teamed to create a second-half goal for insurance.
Izzy Wood stopped two shots in the win, while the Defenders' Addisyn Ohnmeiss made three saves.
Lewisburg 4, Warrior Run 1
First half
L-Mikayla Long (Sophie Kilbride), 35:43; WR-Raygan Lust, 30:34; L-Maria Bozella (Long), 16:42; L-Kilbride (Laurel Boyer), 8:55.
Second half
L-Long (Kilbride), 2:02.
Shots: L 8-5. Shots on goal: L 7-4. Corners: WR 5-2. Saves: Warrior Run 3 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss); Lewisburg 2 (Izzy Wood).