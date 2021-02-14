COAL TOWNSHIP — Roz Noone and Hope Drumm each scored 10 second-half points as Lewisburg rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Lourdes Regional on Saturday, 51-49, in nonleague girls basketball.
Emma Shimko scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders built a 27-16 halftime lead.
Reagan Llanso scored all six of her points in the third to help Lewisburg rally to within in eight to start the fourth quarter.
Drumm scored a game-high 15 points for the Green Dragons (9-4), while Noone finished with 12 points.
Meryl Czeponis also had 14 points for Lourdes Regional (5-5).
Lewisburg 51,
Lourdes Regional 49
Lewisburg (9-4) 51
Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Roz Noone 4 2-4 12; Sophie Kilbride 3 2-4 8; Regan Llanso 3 0-2 6; Lauren Gross 3 0-0 6; Hope Drumm 5 2-2 15. Totals 20 6-12 51.
3-point goals: Drumm 3, Noone 2.
Did not score: Anna Baker.
Lourdes Regional (5-5) 49
Masie Reed 1 1-2 4; Katie Sandri 2 0-0 6; Peyton Kehler 3 1-2 7; Emma Shimko 5 4-6 14; Kaiden Chikotis 1 0-0 2; Meryl Czeponis 5 1-2 14; Leah Kesner 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-12 49.
3-point goals: Czeponis 3, Sandri 2.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 9 7 13 22 — 51
Lourdes Regional 11 16 10 12 — 49
n Midd-West 36,
Mifflinburg 33
MIDDLEBURG — Bella Fave scored 10 fourth-quarter points as the Mustangs rallied for the HAC-I victory.
Midd-West (5-7 overall, 2-6) bounced back from a loss on Friday night to Central Mountain. The Mustangs trailed at the half, but Chloe Sauer scored five points in the third to help Midd-West to get back within 25-23 at the end of three quarters.
“This was our fourth game of the week, and I could not be more proud of our effort this afternoon after traveling to Central Mountain last night,” Midd-West coach Erica Wagner said.
Fave finished with a game-high 16 points.
Ella Shuck had 12 points to lead the Wildcats (4-8, 3-6).
Midd-West 36, Mifflinburg 33
Mifflinburg (4-8) 33
Brooke Catherman 0 5-8 5; Olivia Erickson 2 2-2 6; Ella Shuck 4 3-4 12; Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4; Alexis Scopelliti 0 1-2 1; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-2 4; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 13-20 33.
3-point goals: Shuck, Sheesley.
Did not score: Hayley Mook.
Midd-West (5-7) 36
Rylee Shawver 1 1-2 3; Makenna Dietz 2 0-0 4; Chloe Sauer 2 4-6 8; Bella Fave 7 0-0 16; Alexis Walter 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 5-8 36.
3-point goals: Fave 2, Walter.
Did not score: Sarah Shupp, Leah Feister, Carmyn Markley.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 8 5 8 — 33
Midd-West 9 7 7 13 — 36
n South Williamsport 39,
Line Mountain 24
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mounties broke open a close game by outscoring Line Mountain 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the nonleague win.
The Mounties (7-0) have yet to allow more than 25 points in any of their seven games. Claudia Green and Rachel Stahl each scored 16 points.
Emily Gonsar had eight points to lead the Eagles (6-8).
South Williamsport 39,
Line Mountain 24
Line Mountain (6-8) 24
Terri Reichard 1 0-0 3; Jaya London 1 0-0 2; Hannah Ruohoniemi 0 2-2 2; Kyleen Michael 1 0-0 2; Liberty Downs 1 0-0 3; Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 8; Elizabeth Spieles 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 2-2 24.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2, Reichard, Downs.
Did not score: Sage Hoover, Kylie Klinger.
South Williamsport (7-0) 39
Claudia Green 5 3-5 13; Piper Minier 2 2-4 7; Aliegh Reippel 2 0-0 6; Rachel Stahl 6 1-1 13. Totals 15 6-10 39.
3-point goals: Reippel, Minier.
Did not score: Grace Millerk, Sophia Casella.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 7 5 5 — 24
South Williamsport 12 9 5 13 — 39
n Mount Carmel 55,
Shamokin 32
MOUNT CARMEL – Lauren Shedleski hit three first-quarter 3s, and Dani Rae Renno and Alyssa Reisinger combined for 12 points inside as the Red Tornadoes opened up an early 13-point lead, and cruised to a win against their rivals.
Renno finished with a game-high 18 points for Mount Carmel (11-3), while Shedleski finished with 14 points, and Reisinger chipped in 10 points.
Emma Kramer and Grace Nazih each scored seven for the Indians (6-4).
Mount Carmel 55, Shamokin 32
Shamokin (6-4) 32
Desire Michaels 2 1-2 6; Emma Kramer 3 0-2 7; Maddison Lippay 2 1-2 5; Grace Nazih 3 1-1 7; Morgan Nolter 1 0-0 3; Ari Nolter 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 3-10 32.
3-point goals: Michaels, Kramer, Mo. Nolter.
Did not score: Carly Nye.
Mount Carmel (11-3) 55
Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2; Lauren Shedleski 4 2-2 14; Dani Rae Renno 7 4-4 18; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3; Rachel Witkoski 2 1-1 5; Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-3 10. Totals 20 9-10 55.
3-point goals: Shedleski 4, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Mia Chapman, Molly McCracken, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 8 8 11 5 — 32
Mount Carmel 21 12 19 3 — 55
n Greenwood 43, Newport 29
COVE — The Wildcats dominated the middle two quarters to picked up the victory in the Perry County Tournament semifinals.
Greenwood (6-4) outscored the Buffaloes (1-15), 25-15, in the middle two quarters. It was the second Greenwood win over Newport in a little less than 12 hours. The Wildcats won a Tri-Valley League matchup on Friday night.
Abby Taylor had 14 points, and Sarah Pennay added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 43, Newport 29
Greenwood (6-4) 43
Abby Taylor 7 0-0 14; Ella Brummer 2 2-4 6; Alli Crocket 3 3-3 9; Ella Seiber 2 0-0 4; Sarah Pennay 4 2-4 10. Totals 18 7-11 43.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Maddie Howell, Emillie Brinser, Sophia Jezewski, Leah Ritzman.
Newport (1-15) 29
Miller 3 0-0 6; Neidelahauer 2 0-3 5; Splain 3 1-2 7; Kuhn 1 1-2 4; Goerman 2 0-0 4; Weidenhammer 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 2-7 29.
3-point goals: Neidelahauer, Kuhn, Weidenhammer.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 6 15 10 12 — 43
Newport 5 5 10 9 — 29
n Northumberland Chr. 50,
Meadowbrook Christian 21
MILTON — Emily Garvin scored 14 points, and the Warriors raced out to an early 16-point lead in the Allegheny Chrstian Athletic Conference contest.
Emma Daku-Treas added eight points for Northumberland Christian (13-2 overall, 6-0 ACAA).
Kailey Devlin led the Lions (4-9, 3-2) with nine points.
Northumberland Christian 50,
Meadowbrook Christian 21
Northumberland Chr. (13-2) 50
Rebekah Hayner 2 2-2 6; Emma Daku-Treas 4 0-0 8; Eden Daku-Treas 1 3-4 5; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 1-2 7; Allison Miller 1 0-0 2; Emily Garvin 6 0-2 14; Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 6-10 50.
3-point goals: Garvin 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Meadowbrook Christian (4-9) 21
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 4 0-0 9; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 2 0-1 4; Emma Yordy 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-1 21.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Audrey Millett.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 18 12 12 8 — 50
Meadowrbook Chr. 2 11 6 2 — 21
n Bloomsburg 65,
Southern Columbia 48
CATAWISSA – Kelsey Widom and Madeline Evans combined for 18 third-quarter points as the Panthers turned a six-point halftime lead in a 19-point advantage in the HAC-II contest.
Widom finished with 21 points, Rylee Klinger added 14 points, and Evans finished with 13 points for Bloomsburg (11-1 overall, 7-1 HAC-II).
Ava Novak had 16 points, and Ally Griscavage chipped in 11 points for the Tigers (8-4, 7-3).
Bloomsburg 65,
Southern Columbia 48
Bloomsburg (11-1) 65
Paige Temple 1 0-0 2; Ellen Hull 2 0-0 6; Bryn Zentner 2 3-4 7; Rylee Klinger 5 2-3 14; Kelsey Widom 10 1-2 21; Madeline Evans 5 3-3 13; Alyssa Shuman 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-12 65.
3-point goals: Hull 2, Klinger 2.
Did not score: Olivia Hull, Maddie Devine, Maizy Aikey, Cassie McGinley.
Southern Columbia (8-4) 48
Mackenzie Palacz 1 2-2 4; Faith Callahan 2 0-0 4; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 5 1-2 11; Summer Tillett 2 0-1 4; Loren Gehret 2 0-0 4; Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2; Ava Novak 7 1-2 16. Totals 21 4-7 48.
3-point goals: Callahan, Novak.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 17 13 23 12 — 65
Southern Col. 16 8 10 14 — 48
FRIDAY
n Greenwood 66, Newport 49
MILLERSTOWN — Alli Crockett scored 21 points to lead four Greenwood players in double figures in the TVL victory.
Abby Taylor added 16 points, while Ella Brummer chipped in 13 points, and Sarah Pennay finished with 10 points for the Wildcats (5-5 overall, 5-4 TVL).
Newport drops to 1-14, 1-12.
Greenwood 66, Newport 49
Newport (1-14) 49
Miller 6 1-2 15; Neidahauer 3 1-2 7 Splain 3 5-8 11; Weidenhammer 6 2-2 16. Totals 18 9-14 49.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Weidenhammer 2.
Did not score: Kuhn, Plank, Goerman.
Greenwood (5-5) 66
Abby Taylor 7 2-3 16; Ella Brummer 4 3-6 13; Alli Crockett 6 6-6 21; Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2; Sophia Jezewski 1 0-0 2; Leah Ritzman 1 0-0 2; Sarah Pennay 3 4-4 10. Totals 23 15-19 66.
3-point goals: Crockett 3, Brummer 2.
Did not score: Maddie Howell, Emilie Brinser.
Score by quarters
Newport 11 8 15 15 — 49
Greenwood 16 18 17 15 — 66
n Central Mountain 61,
Midd-West 35
MILL HALL – Avery Baker scored 16 points, and Quinlynn McCann added 15 points as the Wildcats picked up the HAC-I victory.
The Mustangs took an early 5-0 lead, but the Wildcats (6-1, 5-1) outscored them 38-11 the rest of the first half.
Alexis Walter had 10 points to lead Midd-West (4-7, 1-6).
Central Mountain 61,
Midd-West 35
Midd-West (4-7) 35
Rylee Shawver 3 0-0 8; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 3 0-0 7; Alexis Walter 4 0-0 10; Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Snyder 2 0-0 4; Marlo Spriggle 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-0 35.
3-point goals: Shawver 2, Walter 2, Fave.
Did not score: Sage Phillips, Chloe Sauer, Sarah Shupp, Camryn Markley.
Central Mountain (6-1) 61
Avery Baker 7 1-2 16; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 5; Mia Kopysciansky 3 0-0 9; Ava Renninger 2 4-6 8; Quinnlynn McCann 5 2-2 15; Kiahna Jones 1 2-2 4; Reese Doyle 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-12 61.
3-point goals: Kopysciansky 3, McCann 3, Baker, Fisher.
Did not score: Marisa Wheeler, Tara Mader, Danica Kelly, Mckenzie Bubb.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 9 7 17 2 — 35
Central Mountain 22 16 8 14 — 61