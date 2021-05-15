SUNBURY — Although the Heartland Athletic Conference split its annual league meet into three sections this year, it's hard to imagine many teams could have stayed with Lewisburg for an overall girls title even if it had been one big meet.
Winning nine of 18 events, the Green Dragons ran away from the field Saturday in the Southern Sectional at Shikellamy, piling up 223 points to double the total of runner-up Mount Carmel (111).
And it's not like the meet wasn't competitive. After Mount Carmel, the next three teams — Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Danville — were within four points of each other and within 10 points of Mount Carmel.
The Green Dragons, taking advantage of beautiful weather, just had too much firepower. They were led by three double individual winners — Elena Malone (400, 200 meters), Siena Brazier (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Madison Downs (shot put, discus) — but their overall depth that was the difference. They scored in every event, including a 1-2-3 in the 300-meter hurdles, and looked very much like a team peaking at the right time.
"It all started with the 4x800 (the Green Dragons won in 9:55.96)," said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa. "Danville and Shikellamy had really good teams, too, and that race helped set the tone for all the girls. My middle girls ran PRs in their splits and that took some pressure off Elena in the anchor."
Malone responded by dominating the field in the 400 with a time of 58.97, more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Cassidy Savitski of Southern Columbia. Malone then won the 200 in equally fine time (26.03) before anchoring the winning 4x400 relay to a win in 4:07.15, which remains the second-best time in Class 2A in the state.
"If I had to pick an outstanding individual it would be Elena, but we got good performances right through the lineup," Espinosa said.
"I think the weather really had a lot to do with (my 400)," said Malone, who placed eighth in the state as a freshman in 2019. "Missing last season was very upsetting, because I had a lot of goals I set that I missed out on. But I feel like I'm getting back into where I need to be."
Espinosa especially praised his hurdlers. In addition to Brazier's wins, Maddie Ikeler was runner-up in both races, and Madison Cardello was third in the 300 and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
"Siena has already beat the state-qualifying (300) time, and the other two are right there knocking on the door," Espinosa said. "I'd have to go back and check records, but I don't know if we've ever qualified three to states in that event."
Downs held her top seed in both the shot and discus, winning those events in 34-10.75 and 121-3, respectively.
"It wasn't my best day but it was pretty good," she said. "The weather was big. I threw at Altoona the other week and the pit was under water."
Also winning for Lewisburg was long jumper Amelia Kiepke, who was also second in the triple jump and third in the high jump.
Two other 2019 state qualifiers had wins. Southern Columbia's Karly Renn had a personal best of 11-3 in the pole vault, and Mount Carmel's Lauren Shedleski won the javelin (127) by more than 22 feet.
Renn had been stuck on 11 feet for a long time. She cleared 11-3, then went to run on the winning 4x100 relay before coming back to miss three tries at 11-6.
Southern's Loren Gehret won the high jump (5-0) and teamed with Renn, Myranda Malacusky and Peyton Wisloski to win the 4x100.
Shikellamy and Danville each had two winners. Jordan Moten won the 100, and Alyssa Keeley the 1,600 for the Braves. Bella Johns and Grace Petrick won the 800 and 3200 meters, respectively, for the Ironmen.
"We had a decent day," said Shikellamy coach Mike Farronato. "Alyssa Keeley had a good day. She ran a 2:22 split in the 4x800, then ran a season's best (5:23.97) in the 1,600. A lot of people forget that, in addition to missing last season, we also didn't have an indoor season. Kids were training in the hallways, but nobody was competing."
Mount Carmel's Peyton Kehler won the triple jump, the team's second field win.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
TRACK & FIELD SOUTHERN SECTIONAL
GIRLS
Team standings and key: 1. Lewisburg (Lew) 223, 2. Mount Carmel (MC) 111, 3. Shikellamy (Shik) 105, 4. Southern Columbia (SC) 103; 5. Danville (Dan) 101; 6. Shamokin (Sha) 37.5.
100: 1. Jordan Moten, Shik, 12.85; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 12.89; 3. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 13.04; 4. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 13.51; 5. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, SC, 13.68; 6. Torrence Spicher, Lew, 13.78; 7. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 13.93; 8. Haley Sypniewski, MC, 14.16.
200: 1. Elena Malone, Lew, 26.03; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 26.48; 2. Jordan Moten, Shik, 26.52; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 27.18; 5. Loren Gehret, SC, 28.06; 6. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 28.19; 7.Peyton Wisloski, SC, 28.46; 8. Alyssa Coleman, Lew, 28.89.
400: 1. Elena Malone, Lew, 58.97; 2. Cassidy Savitsky, SC, 1:03.32; 3. Isabella Trujillo, MCA, 1:05.85; 4, Jenna Angel, Dan, 1:07.24; 5. Natissja Lapotsky, MC, 1:07.66; 6. Melia Raker, Shik, 1:07.72; 7. Jenna Binney, Lew, 1:07.75; 8. Emily Chillis, Dan, 1:07.77.
800: 1. Bella Johns, Dan, 2:25.55; 2. Maggie Daly, Lew, 2:27.00; 3. Talia Mazzatesta, MC, 2:29.32; 4. Kyra Binney, Lew, 2:30.60; 5. Caroline Fletcher, MC, 2:31.89; 6. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:34.02; 7. Victoria Bartholomew, Dan, 2:35.80; 8. Delaney Humphrey, 2:36.08.
1600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 5:23.97; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lew, 5:26.22; 3. Victoria Bartholomew, Dan, 5:29.54; 4. Talia Mazzatesta, MC, 5:33.90; 6. Alivia Shen, Dan, 5:39.05; 7. Hannah Mirshani, Lew, 5:41.91; 8. Ava Chapman, MC, 5:52.68.
3200: 1. Grace Petrick, Dan, 11:53.19; 2. Coyla Bartholomew, Dan, 12:09.29; 3, Hannah Bartholomew, Dan, 12:31.24; 4. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 12:41.53; 5. Hannah Mirshahhi, Lew, 12:49.14; 6. Grace Evans, Lew, 12:58.13; 7. Molly McCracken, MC, 13:08.19; 8. Katlyn Brunson, Sha, 14:48.41.
100 H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lew, 15.93; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 16.44; 3. Claudia Morris, MC, 16.82; 4. Gina Carapelluci, Sha, 17.46; 5. Madison Cardello, Lew, 17.60; 6. Sarah Sharp, Dan, 17.67; 7. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, SC,17.81; 8. Madison Lippay, Sha, 18.90.
300 H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lew, 46.74; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 48.24; 3. Madison Cardello, Lew, 48.34; 4. Sarah Sharp. Dan, 50.74; 5. Claudia Morris, MC, 51.64; 6. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, SC, 51.69; 7. Gina Carapelluci, Sha, 52.94; 8. Gia Yancoskie. MC, 54.44
4x100: 1 Southern Columbia (Karly Renn, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret) 51.74; 2. Lewisburg (Torrance Spicher, Medh Yenireddy, Mikayla Long, Jiali Pickering) 54.18; 3, Mount Carmel, 54.54; 4. Shamokin (Gabrielle Kurtz, Camry Steinhart, Aubrey Shultz, Gina Carepelluci) 57.01; 5. Danville (Gracie Root, Maren Bowman, Sarah Bhanaushali, Brenna Ross) 57.17.
4x400: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Maggie Daly, Elena Malone) 4:07.15; 2. Shikellamy 4:15.58; 3. Southern Columbia (Karly Renn, Evelyn Cook, Cassidy Savitski, Kate Moncavage) 4:23.20; 4. Danville (Sarah Sharp. Jenna Angel, Emily Chillis, Bella Johns) 4:31.00; 5. Shamokin (Gina Carapelluci, Kayla Harvey, Allyson Waugh, Aubrey Shultz) 4:59.22.
4x800: 1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Kyra Binney, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:55.96; 2. Danville (Bella Johns, Hannah Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew, Grace Petrick) 10:05.58; 3.Shikellamy (Emma Strausser, Alyssa Keeley, Wiley Egan, Claudia Bucher) 10:06.29; 4, Mount Carmel (Molly McCracken, Talia Mazzatesta, Molly Petrucci, Caroline Fletcher) 10:22.82; 5. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Camryn Kirkner, Heather Cecco, Kate Moncavage) 10:44.24.
Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lew, 34-10.75; 2. Caillie Fish, Dan, 33-3.5; 3. Meghan Bussey. Shik, 32-7.25; 4. Aubrey Shultz, Sha, 32-6.75; 5. Dani Rae Renno, MC< 32-2.75; 6. Lauren Shedleski, MC, 30-9.5; 7. Elizabeth Zalar, Sha, 30-7.75; 8. Alli Griscavage, SCA, 30-0.
Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lew, 121-3; 2. Dani Rae Renno, MC, 112-6; 3. Briannan Eckard, Dan, 107-0; 4. Caillie Fish, Dan, 102-8; 5. Alli Griscavage, SC, 93-7; 6. Jordan Brookhart, Dan, 89-9; 7. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 86-4; 8. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 86-3.
Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, MC, 127-0; 2. Madeline Still, Lew, 103-7; 3. Quinn Johnston, SC, 97-2; 4. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 95-2; 5. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 94-1; 6. Hazel Buonopane, Lew, 92-8; 7. Cassi Ronk, Shik, 92-8; 8. Liela Bellis, Sha, 90-5.
Long jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 16-1.25; 2. Loren Gehret, SC, 15-10; 3. Morgan Harris, Lew, 15-8.25; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 15-6; 5. Peyton Kehler, MC, 14-7.75; 6. Emily Chillis, Dan, 14-5.75; 7. Zoe Betz, Shik, 14-3; 8. Rhyse Pursel, SC, 14-1.
Triple jump: 1. Peyton Kehler, MC, 33-10; 2. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 33-0.5; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 32-6.5; 4. Morgan Harris, Lew, 32-6; 5. Charity Vellner, MC, 31-8.5; 6. Rhyse Pursel, SC, 31-8.25; 7. Madison Lippay, Sha, 30-5; 8. Emily Wetzel, Shik, 29-6.75.
High jump: 1. Loren Gehret, SC, 5-0; 2. Madison Lippay, Sha, 4-8; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 4-6; 4. Zoe Betz, Shik, 4-6; 5T. Peyton Kehler. MC, and Chloe Rishel, MC, 4-4; 7T. Morgan Harris, Lew, and Molly Rossnock, Sha, 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, SC, 11-3; 2. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 10-0; 3. Charity Vellner, MC. 8-0; 4. Emma Freeman, Lew, 8-0; 5. Torrance Spicher, Lew, 8-0; 6. Gia Yancoskie, MC, 7-0.