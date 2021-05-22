WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg girls track and field coach Michael Espinosa had a hard time keeping his emotions in check Saturday after the Green Dragons clinched the District 4 Class 2A title at Williamsport Area High School.
Talking immediately after the 1,600-meter relay team won Lewisburg's fourth event of the day in the meet's final event, Espinosa wiped away tears talking about his team, the year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, and bringing Lewisburg back to the top of the district.
The Green Dragons overwhelmed the field, doubling runner-up Bloomsburg in the team scoring, 153-76.5.
"After finishing second in 2019, the girls were really excited, and then not to have the season last year was really disappointing," said Espinosa. "We didn't have much opportunity for winter training, and they really had to do a lot of training on their own, and they did it.
"This is their championship. Lewisburg has a great track history and (former coach) Jon Clark was a big part of that. As soon as this race was over he messaged me. Now these girls feel they belong, and that they're not chasing a ghost."
Siena Brazier led the way Saturday, winning the 100 hurdles (15.42) and 300 hurdles (46.00), and also running a leg on the winning 4x400 team, which won in 4:03.67. Brazier and Madelyn Ikeler were first and third, respectively, in the 100 hurdles, and Brazier, Ikeler and Madison Cardello were first, second and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
"That makes winning even more exciting," said Brazier. "We were all disappointed last year but I bought some hurdles so I could practice technique at home. I did a lot of weightlifting, too."
Espinosa added: "This is only my second year as head coach, so I had to learn a lot about hurdling. We kind of figured things out on the go. Siena is a junior, Ikeler a sophomore and Cardello a junior, so they have a bright future."
Madison Downs won Lewisburg's other gold, winning the shot put (39-0) on her final throw to go along with the discus title she won on Thursday.
Warrior Run distance runners Alyssa Hoffman and Lauren Trapani won gold medals in the 3,200 and 1,600, respectively. Hoffman won the 3200 in 11:26.55, and Trapani ran a career-best 5:12.88 to win the 1,600.
"We have competition among ourselves all season," said Hoffman. "We have each other to race off. We couldn't do any big invitationals this year. We all did a great job of running individually. We tried to get together as much as we could last year, but it was hard, but we all made sure each one of us was training."
Trapani said: "That's my best mile time so far. It was a big bummer not having a season last year. We did real well in 4x8 Thursday, and I gave it all I had today. We have a really good group of girls. We started in seventh-grade junior-high cross-country. We didn't know how good we'd be, but everybody works real hard."
Also claiming district championships were Milton's 400 relay team of Madelin Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt and Riley Murray, who nipped Bloomsburg in 49.86 seconds; Mount Carmel senior Lauren Shedleski, who won the javelin with a throw of 132-11; and Southern Columbia pole vaulter Karly Renn (11-3).
"I fouled on my first throw so I was a little nervous through the first flight," said Shedleski, who was district runner-up as a sophomore and ninth in
the state. "District 4 is strong in the javelin, and this was a good field."
She threw her winning distance on her first throw of the finals.
"I knew I connected well," she said. "Overall it was a great day. I was really excited for my junior year after finishing second as a sophomore. Just getting a chance to compete and represent Mount Carmel this year after missing last season has been a thrill."
Other Valley athletes who qualified for the state meet with runner-up finishes or by meeting qualifying standards were Bergey (100) and teammate Riley Murray (300 hurdles), Lewisburg's Elena Malone (200, 400), Danville's Grace Petrick (3,200) and Bella Johns (800), Mount Carmel's Claudia Morris (100 hurdles) and Avery Dowkus (shot put), and Lewisburg's Sarah Mahoney (1,600).
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD MEET
(Winner advances to states, plus qualifiers by time or distance)
Team standings and key: 1. Lewisburg (Lew) 153, 2. Bloomsburg (Bl) 76.5; 3. Warrior run (WR) 60, 4. Milton (Mil) 55, (t) 5. Mount Carmel (MC) and Hughesville (Hu) 49; 7. Danville (Dan) 47, (t)8. Montoursville (Mon) and Southern Columbia (SC) 36; 10. Central Columbia (CC) 31, 11. South Williamsport (SW) 21, 12. Midd-West (MW) 17, 13. Loyalsock (Loy) 16, 14. Towanda (Tow) 15, 15. Williamson (Will) 12, 16. Northumberland Christian (NCS) 5, 17. Meadowbrook Christian (MCS) 4.5; (t)18. Northeast Bradford (NEB), Montgomery (Mtg), Sayre 4; (t)21. Wyalusing (Wy) and Troy 3; 23. Wellsboro (Well) 1.
(Top two advance plus qualifiers by time or distance)
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 12.66; 2. Janae Bergey, Mil, 12.85; 3. Natalya Heard, Bl, 12.96; 4. Regi Wendt, Mil, 13.04; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bl, 13.10; 6. Elizabeth Manning, SW, 13.12; 7. Kylie Bieber, Hu, 13.40; 8. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 13.41. 200: 1. Liberty Geaeringer, CC, 25.34; 2. Elena Malone, Lew, 26.26; 3. Elizabeth Manning, SW, 26.56; 4. Regi Wendt, Mil, 26.71; 5. Natlya Heard, Bl, 26.74; 6. Janae Bergey, Mil, 26.88; 7. Kenna Ammar-Kohdja, Hu, 27.01; 8, Olivia Haley, Wy, 27.10. 400: 1. Lily Saul, Mont, 56.19; 2. Elena Malone, Lew, 58.22; 3. Elizabeth Manning, SW, 59.55 (SQ); 4. Maggie Mylin, Bl, 1:00.55; 5. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 1:01.21; 6. Elizabeth Fortin, Hu, 1:01.48; 7. Porschia Bennett, Tow, 1:01.74; 8. Raya Pauling, Mont, 1:02.20. 800: 1. Lily Saul, Mont, 2:18.80; 2. Bella Johns, Dan, 2:21.14; 3. Maggie Daly, Lew, 2:22.93; 4. Cierra Getz, Hu, 2:24.31; 5. Kyra Binney, Lew, 2:25.97; 6. Lauren Trapani, WR, 2:26.83; 7. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:27.36; 8. Raya Pauling, Mont, 2:27.75. 1,600: 1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 5:12.88; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lew, 5:18.50; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bl, 5:20.36; 4. Grace Patrick, Dan, 5:23.38; 5. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 5:23.78; 6. Talia Mazzatesta, MC, 5:24.75; 7. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 5:26.11; 8. Alanna Ranck, WR. 5:26.43. 3,200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 11:26.55; 2. Grace Petrick, Dan, 11:31.14; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, Dan, 11:38.58; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 12:10.86; 5. Carrie Claypool, Say, 12:12.09; 6. Erin Witter, Mont, 12:12.71; 7. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 12:13.41; 8. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 12:15.45. 100 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier, Lew, 15.42; 2. Claudia Morris, MC, 15.99; 3. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 16.03; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bl, 16.45; 5. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 16.56; 6. Camryn Pyle, MW, 16.89; 7. Madison Cardello, Lew, 16.89; 8. Makenna Dietz, MW, 16.89. 300 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier, Lew, 46.00; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 46.54; 3. Riley Murray, Mil, 47.07 (SQ); 4. Madison Cardello, Lew, 48.05; 5. Makenna Dietz, MW, 48.32; 6. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 48.54; 7. Jillian Irion, Mont, 49.18; 8. Brynna Zentner, Bl, 49.24. 400 relay: 1. Milton, 49.86; 2. Bloomsburg 50.34; 3. Hughesville 50.78 (SQ); 4. Central Columbia 50.84; 5. Southern Columbia 51.60; 6. Troy 52.92; 7. Meadowbrook Christian 53.32; 8. Wyalusing 53.68. 1,600 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth, Elena Malone) 4:03.67; 2. Hughesville 4:05.38; 3. Central Columbia 4:09.83; 4. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Cassidy Savitski, Annabelle Reck, Kate Moncavage) 4:12.83; 5. Montoursville 4:14.85; 6. Midd-West (Emma Shellenberger, Beeca Yount, Makenna Dietz, Alyssa Hoover) 4:22.77; 7. Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Riley Murray, Leah Walter, Regi Wendt) 4:27.85; 8. Montgomery 4:31.82. Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, MC, 132-11; 2. Alex Snyder, Hu, 125-6; 3. Alexis Keefer, Loy, 115-8; 4. Mackenzie Lopez, Mil, 107-9; 5. Lauren Anderson, Mtg, 106-10; 6. Emily Garvin, Nor. Chr. 105-11; 7. Morgan Reiner, Mil, 104-2; 8. Emma Coolidge, Well, 104-0. Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, SC, 11-3; 2. Mya Shoemaker, WR, 11-0; 3. Sarah Bower, Bl, 11-0; 4. Riley Murray, Mil, 10-6; 5. Emma Miller, WR,9-0; 6. Ashlyn Maris, Hu, 9-0; (t)7. Emma Freeman, Lew, and Jade Drogan, Bl, 8-6. High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Tow, 5-6; 2. Charlize Slusser, Will, 5-4; 3. Brooklyn Lentz, SW, 5-2 (SQ); 4. Brynna Zentner, Bl, 5-0; 5. Morgan Harris, Lew, 5-0; 6T. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, and Shelby Hartman, Mead, 4-10; 8. Madison Armitage, Wy, 4-10. Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 36-8.5; 2. Makenzi Leitenberg, Hu, 34-5.75; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 34-5.75; 4. Peyton Kehler, MC, 34-1-.25; 5. Morgan Harris, Lew, 33-8.25; 6. Rhyse Pursel, SC, 33-1; 7. Alyssa Heckman, MW, 32-3.5; 8. Charity Vellner, MC, 31-6. Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lew, 39-0; 2. Avery Dowkus, MC, 38-6; 3. Leah Ferster, MW, 34-8; 4. Anita Shek, Mil, 33-3; 5. Munayyah Meredith, Lew, 32-8; 6. Caillie Fish, Dan, 32-7.25; 7. Emily Garvin, NCS, 31-9; 8. Lauren Shedleski, MC, 31-7.