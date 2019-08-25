MONTGOMERY — Lewisburg swept a pair of doubles matches to defeat Shikellamy, 3-2, at the Montgomery Invitational, but the host Red Raiders downed the Green Dragons, 4-1, on Saturday.
Lewisburg’s Liv Manner and Ayra Tufail prevailed in three sets, including a second-set tiebreaker, at first doubles against the Braves. Sofia Waughen and Grace Hilkert followed up with a win in straight sets. Bekah Vance added a singles victory at No. 2 for the Green Dragons (1-2) against both Shikellamy and Montgomery.
The Braves got wins from Anne Norris at first singles and Kirsten Strohecker at third against Lewisburg.
Montgomery Invitational
Montgomery 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Saige Whipple (M) def. Hannah Castellan 6-3, 6-2; Bekah Vance (L) def. Brooke Bartlow 3-6 7-5 (10-4); Emily Wolfgang (M) def. Becca Brown 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Clara Ulrich/Iris Keisler (M) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 6-3, 6-4; Molly Slatery/Sam Ulrich (M) def. Sofia Waughen/Grace Hilkert 6-3, 6-3.
Lewisburg 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Anne Norris (M) def. Hannah Castellan 7-5, 4-6 (10-7); Bekah Vance (L) def. Melanie Minnier 7-5, 6-4; Kirsten Strohecker (S) def. Becca Brown 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Doubles
Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail (L) def. Sydney Knauer/Olivia Weaver 0-6, 7-6 (6-1), 6-1; Sofia Waughen/Grace Hilkert (L) def. Kelly Sprenkel/Lily Weist 6-0, 6-2.