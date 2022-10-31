MILTON — Mikayla Long had already seen the version of Lewisburg's match with Montoursville where the Green Dragons lost in double-overtime.
In Monday night's rematch, the senior kept the dramatic build-up but rewrote the ending. She scored in the 102nd minute of the District 4 Class 2A semifinal to lift sixth-seeded Lewisburg past the previously unbeaten Warriors, 2-1, at damp Milton High's Alumni Stadium.
Long received a bounding pass from teammate Sophia Kilbride and deposited the ball into the back of the net, ending second-seeded Montoursville’s season and sending the Green Dragons to the district championship game Thursday at a place and time to be determined.
“I knew I just had to get it on (goal),” said Long. “If I got it on goal, there was a chance it’ll go in.”
Montoursville (19-1) had only allowed seven goals in its 19 previous games, including one by Lewisburg sophomore Maria Bozella in the Warriors' 2-1 win in double-OT on Sept. 15. On Monday, Long popped in a pair of goals to raise her team-leading total to 14.
Long opened Monday's scoring in the 32nd minute with another chance on goal, although few expected the ball to go in. The shot went right through the goalkeeper’s hands. It was raining at the time, as it was for most of the game, but it looked as though the shot would have been easily saved.
“It definitely wasn’t a pretty shot,” said Long. “The ball was wet. It was slippery.”
Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski credited the goal with setting the tone early and giving the Green Dragons the momentum, though their lead didn’t last terribly long.
Montoursville’s leading scorer, Lydia Earnest, dribbled into perfect position not long into the second half and curved the ball across the goal and in near the back post.
Earnest was not on the field when the game ended, however. She was yellow-carded with 11 minutes left in overtime and, by rule, was forced to the sideline for five minutes. After her exit, the momentum shifted in Lewisburg’s favor, leading to Long’s golden goal.
For the Green Dragons (13-6), it only gets tougher from here. They get No. 1 seed and undefeated Central Columbia in the final. The Blue Jays (20-0), who score nearly six goals per game on average, topped fifth-seeded Hughesville (14-6), 5-0, in Monday's other semifinal.
Lewisburg lost to Central Columbia, 6-0, in its regular-season finale, but Gerlinski said the lopsided result was thanks in large part to key injuries suffered during the game.
“We got to believe in ourselves,” said Gerlinski. “We got to play hard, we got to work, and we got to win the middle.”
The most daunting task is dealing with Central Columbia junior forward Kayla Keefer, who has 41 goals for the Blue Jays this season.
Gerlinski acknowledged Keefer’s presence in the middle of the field, reiterating the need for Lewisburg to win that part of the field to compete.
Lewisburg secured a state playoff berth with the win.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, MONTOURSVILLE 1 (2OT)
First half
L-Mikayla Long, 31:49.
Second half
M-Lydia Earnest, 43:12.
Overtime
L-Long (Sophia Kilbride), 101:24.
Shots: L 12-11. Corners: M 6-3. Saves: Lewisburg 6 (Izzy Wood); Montoursville 7 (Kierstyn Dawes 2, Anna Baylor 5).