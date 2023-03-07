NEW TRIPOLI — Maddie Still was the last in a series of Lewisburg girls who frustrated Northwestern Lehigh, and its faithful Tuesday night.
The senior guard jammed her 5-foot-5 frame into a throng of bodies under the basket, and twice came away with defensive rebounds with the Green Dragons nursing a two-point lead in the waning minutes of the PIAA Class 4A preliminary game.
She then stepped to the foul line with a minute to play and — over the belly laughs of several Tigers fans — coaxed a pair of "granny style" free throws through the hoop for some breathing room.
Lewisburg had to win its way onto the state tournament bracket, and it did so by felling a Goliath that had lost just twice and beat 26 opponents by an average margin of 25 points. The Green Dragons trailed only once and were tied just three times, but they otherwise handled Northwestern Lehigh in a 29-26 victory, the first state-level win in program history.
"I'm just very, very proud of the girls' effort. I am at a loss for words," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample, whose team placed third in District 4 to be paired in the unique midweek game.
"It feels great. Really great," added Green Dragons senior post Keeley Baker.
Lewisburg (18-8), which lost at least eight state games dating to 1991, will play at District 2 champion Scranton Prep at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Northwestern, which won 24 consecutive games between Dec. 6 and a district semifinal loss at the buzzer, finished 26-3.
Sydney Bolinsky doubled her scoring average with a team-high nine points for Lewisburg, while Baker and Still each added seven. Sophie Kilbride chipped in four points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Tigers were led by senior post Paige Sevrain, who had a game-high 10 points, boosting her program record total to 1,258. The 6-footer scored five baskets on just 11 shots as Baker worked hard to deny her the ball in the paint.
"They run their offense through her ... and really they do a phenomenal job working inside-out," Sample said. "What we thought we'd do is just limit her touches: make them force that lob, and then slide in help side. Keeley just did a phenomenal job. I think she took it as challenge to herself, and she rose to the occasion."
Northwestern had more first-quarter turnovers on lob passes (three) than Sevrain had buckets (two), and Lewisburg forged an early 8-4 lead.
"I know that they love the lob to (Sevrain)," said Baker. "They love to pass it over top, but me being the same height as her definitely helped because they weren't looking at it as much. When I was in front of her, she was even saying, 'No! No!' Like, Don't pass me the ball. It's not here.
"She still capitalized on putbacks when I had to step in to help, so she was definitely still a threat for them. But I think them just not being able to use her as a crutch definitely got to them."
A Sevrain putback moved the Tigers in front 10-9 with five minutes to play in the first half before Elsa Fellon found Kilbride open for a go-ahead jumper. On Lewisburg's next possession, the home student section tried to unnerve the Dragons, chanting the action — "Dribble! Dribble! Dribble! Pass! — until goading Bolinsky to shoot from in front of Northwestern's bench. The junior buried her second 3-pointer of the season for a 14-10 lead.
"Honestly, I wasn't really aware (of the chants). All I saw was the defender backed off with her hands down, so I figured, Why not shoot it?" she said. "(It felt) very good. Definitely very good."
Northwestern sophomore Cara Thomas made driving layups on consecutive trips to tie the score at 14. Bolinsky broke the tie with a pair of free throws to send Lewisburg to the locker room with a lead.
The Tigers' last tie came off a Brook Balliet putback on their opening possession of the second half. Kilbride soon dished to Still for a hoop that became a three-point play, and Kilbride's runner in the lane made it 21-16 at the 5:20 mark of the third.
Sevrain's last basket of the game pulled Northwestern within 21-18. Lewisburg closed the third quarter up five.
"I think they've played smaller teams, probably, that struggled to defend her because of height. They could just easily get it over the top," Bolinsky said. "We were ready for that. It took away a big part of their game."
Thomas made a 3-pointer to open the fourth, but between that shot and teammate Rylee McGinley's trey with 4.3 seconds to play, the Tigers were 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.
"They have really good shooters, and we kind of sold out in the beginning when they weren't hitting to try to double-up inside," said Sample. "We knew it was a matter of time before they started to fall for them. It just so happens that it fell a little bit short at the end."
Lewisburg led by two for much of the fourth, save a brief four-point edge on a Baker's bucket from Kilbride. They went up 27-23 on Still's two free throws with a minute to play. She was 3-for-3 shooting fouls like Rick Barry, a style she found online and adopted midseason.
"I practiced it, and I was like, Wow — I'm kind of good at this," she said. "Even though it's kind of a weird, awkward shot, I feel like I have no pressure whatsoever. If I miss it, it's just a granny shot. I don't really care if anyone makes fun of me."
PIAA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRELIMINARY GAME
Lewisburg 29, Northwestern Lehigh 26
Lewisburg (18-8) 29
Sydney Bolinsky 2 4-4 9, Maddie Still 2 3-3 7, Sophie Kilbride 2 0-3 4, Keeley Baker 3 1-4 7, Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 10-16 29.
3-point goals: Bolinsky.
Did not score: Elsa Fellon, Teagan Osunde.
Northwestern Lehigh (26-3) 26
Brook Balliet 1 2-2 4, Cara Thomas 4 0-0 9, Paige Sevrain 5 0-0 10, Rylee McGinley 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 2-2 26.
3-point goals: Thomas, McGinley.
Did not score: Maci Fisher, Paige Bissell.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;8;8;7;6 — 29
Northwestern Lehigh;6;8;4;8 — 26