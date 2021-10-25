The Daily Item
Lewisburg’s golf team finished as the PIAA Class 2A runner-up Monday, with junior Nick Mahoney taking medalist honors and senior teammate Sean Kelly also shooting in the 70s.
The Green Dragons, building on their upset of defending state champion Scranton Prep in regionals, shot a four-player score of 313 to finish nine shots behind champion Devon Prep at Heritage Hills in York.
“What a day for Lewisburg golf!” said coach Joe Faust. “It’s really hard to put into words how proud I am of these players. To see their expressions at the end of their round put the perfect cap on a historic season.”
Mahoney made six birdies, including four on the front nine, to shoot an even-par round of 71, one shot better than Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca’s 72.
Mahoney was followed by Kelly’s 75, an 81 from Green Dragons senior Will Gronlund, and an 86 by senior Ava Markunas. Senior Zach Gose also shot a 91 for Lewisburg.
“This accomplishment did not happen by accident,” Faust said. “These players have dedicated themselves to the game; they have committed themselves to the practice; and they have endured hours of training to get to this point.
“For all of the right reasons Nick, Sean and Will get the most recognition, but Ava and Zach deserve similar recognition. The team event (counts) the top four scores of your five players ... To put it into perspective, there would have only been one combination of our player totals that would not have given us second place today.”
Beginning on hole 15 in a 9 a.m. shotgun start, Mahoney triple-bogeyed the 180-yard par-3 to start his round. He bounced right back with a birdie on the next hole.
Mahoney then birdied the second and fourth holes before back-to-back birdies on 6 and 7 — the latter a 500-yard par-5 — to shoot 34 on the front.
“I was nervous and put myself in a bad spot to start,” Mahoney said. “I pressed the reset button. I realized that it wasn’t just my score, but my score affected the entire team.
“I was able to put some good approach shots together and then made some putts.”
Devon Prep had four players shoot in the 70s, led by Ciocca, who finished tied for sixth at last week’s 2A individual championships.
“They didn’t like walking away last week without a PIAA medal, and they had the mentality going into today that they would not have that feeling again,” Faust said. “It was obvious that we were focused on the team aspect and helping each other out.”
Kelly, whose eagle on 18 sparked the Green Dragons past Scranton Prep at regionals, had a pair of birdies on the first and 16th holes Monday. Gronlund birdied the 10th.
“We all battled,” Mahoney said, noting Gronlund started with a quintuple-bogey on his first hole and then played five-over through the final 17 holes. “I had an idea where we stood team-wise, but everyone had to focus and continue to fight against the course.”
Monday’s second-place finish made school history, and Mahoney said the team understood the win over Scranton Prep — Lewisburg shot 312 to win regionals — was just the start.
“It was incredible for us to beat them,” he said. “It was almost difficult for us not to get comfortable, but we realized we still had work left to do.”