LEWISBURG — Matt Spaulding scored three goals, and Lewisburg limited Lake-Lehman to just one goal through the first three periods as the Green Dragons remained undefeated with an 8-4 boys lacrosse victory over the Black Knights on Thursday.
Collin Starr added two goals, while Rowen Martin, Alex Koontz and Matt Reish also scored for the Green Dragons (3-0).
Evan Gilger had two assists for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg led 2-1 at halftime. Rowen Martin and Matt Reish each scored off assists from Gilger in a 52-second span of the third quarter, before Starr scored an unassisted goal to push the lead to 5-1.
The Green Dragons dominated in groundballs. Joey Martin led the way with eight, and three other Lewisburg players had at least five — Starr (6), Spaulding (5) and Reish (5).
Jimmy Bailey had five saves in the victory.