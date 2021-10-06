WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg showed off its communication and passing skills Wednesday night to keep control of possession against Williamsport in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
That time of possession, a goal by Ian McKinney 11:44 into the game, and some key saves by goalie Tony Burns propelled the Green Dragons to a 1-0 victory over the Millionaires.
Lewisburg (9-1-1) has now won two since a nonconference stumble against State College gave it the first loss of the season.
A late flurry by the Millionaires pulled the Lewisburg defense and Burns into action. They were up for the challenge, the Green Dragons posted their eighth shutout of the season.
“Tony does a great job just leading the backline,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “He makes some great saves. He doesn’t always get a chance because he doesn’t have to as much as some other keepers need to, but he always does when he has to make them.”
Burns was only called into action for three attempts, with most coming in the final five minutes. The Millionaires (6-4-1) had two shots on goal, and their only corner, during that stretch, but couldn't solve Burns and the Lewisburg defense.
“His first year was more about getting comfortable back there,” Kettlewell said of Burns. “This sophomore year, he’s talking more and organizing on set pieces. Now, it’s like he can lead us more.”
In the opening half, as Lewisburg pushed the ball around the middle of the field, McKinney stepped up and took a chance from distance to beat the keeper. His lone attempt proved to be critical as it held up as the game’s lone tally.
“It feels great,” McKinney said. “I’ve had that same chance before in games, and I’ve taken it. This is the first time I’ve been able to score. Obviously, it gave us the game, so it was really good.”
Lewisburg doggedly attempted to add to that total as it finished with 20 shots.
Alfred Romano was a big reason for the offensive pressure as he produced several close attempts throughout the second half of the match. Nine minutes into the second half, Romano connected with the right post after beating Williamsport’s keeper with a quick shot.
“No matter who we play against, we try to play our way,” Romano said. “We like to possess. It worked. We possessed the ball throughout most of the game. I tried to get shots off, but just got unlucky. I just kept shooting.”
Seven of the Green Dragons' nine shots on goal were posted in the second half. Williamsport's Samuel Radulski was up for every second-half challenge as he stopped all seven attempts.
“Sam is a sophomore and he’s still improving,” Williamsport coach Lee Kaar said. “Their goal was a good shot with good pop. In the first half, he had some really good reaction saves. He came up big tonight and kept us in it. That’s all we ask of him.”
LEWISBURG 1, WILLIAMSPORT 0
First half
L-Ian McKinney, 11:44.
Shots: L, 20-4. Shots on goal: L, 9-3. Corners: L, 12-1. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Tony Burns) 3; Williamsport 8 (Samuel Radulski).