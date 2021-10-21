The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — After battling through a scoreless first half, Emma Terry scored the game-winning goal early in the third quarter Thursday to lift Lewisburg to a 3-0 win over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey.
Madi Redding helped the Green Dragons (10-4-1) make their win more comfortable in the fourth quarter.
Redding scored 90 seconds into the final period to double Lewisburg’s lead. Redding’s goal came with an assist from Ryan Brouse.
Redding then assisted on an insurance goal, as Olivia Bartlett scored with 12 seconds left.
The Green Dragons held advantages in shots on goal (9-4) and penalty corners (12-3).
Lewisburg closed the regular season, and appears to have a firm hold on the No. 2 seed in the District 4 Class A playoffs.
It was also the regular-season finale for the Wildcats (8-9-1).