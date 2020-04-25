Despite playing basketball for all but the earliest of her 21 years, Akilah McFadden was never a scorer. She wasn't a rebounder, either.
Oh, she scored points in bundles, and she rebounded like a maniac. She also had more steals than a Paris pickpocket.
McFadden really could do it all on the basketball court, but she was such a complete player that a finite label such as "scorer" or "rebounder" didn't stick.
In fact, few Valley high school girls stuffed the stat sheet the way McFadden did at Lewisburg, and no one did it as well in the 42-year history of the Lycoming College women's program.
When her career ended Feb. 24 with a loss in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth playoffs, McFadden ranked among Lycoming's top 10 in points, assists, steals and blocks — and she finished 12th all-time in rebounds as a 5-foot-6 point guard.
No Warrior before her was as productive, and future ones will be hard-pressed to match her record of starting the team's every game for four seasons.
"When I first came in, I just wanted to work really hard and try to earn a name for myself, to find where I fit and how I could best help the team win," McFadden said. "I just fit right in, and if I broke a record it came from me putting in a lot of hard work. There wasn't a focus on breaking records; I just wanted to put my best foot forward. All these things just came with wanting to win each game and make it as far as we can each season."
The early years
Phil Stamm coached the Lewisburg girls for 13 seasons, and two of the most memorable plays from his tenure were breathtaking blocked shots by McFadden.
One, he recalled, was a breakaway by Mount Carmel's Ali Varano, a track standout virtually synonymous with speed on the court. Stamm said McFadden appeared "out of nowhere, and blocks the ball so perfectly. ... It was such a terrific play by Akilah."
The other time was a game-saver. McFadden elevated to swat a putback attempt out of the hand of 6-foot-3 Williamsport all-state center Jaynelle Robinson in the closing seconds of a one-point win.
"Even watching it on film it was like, 'How in the heck did she do that?" Stamm said. "That's what she was capable of."
McFadden remembers playing basketball as early as age 4, and she was part of an organized team every year since third grade. Though she dabbled in lacrosse (sophomore year) and track (two years) in high school, she never wandered from the court.
"I always gravitated toward basketball," she said. "I fell in the love with the sport and it was my main inspiration."
McFadden appeared in 10 games as a Lewisburg freshman, playing off the bench for a 17-9 team led by 1,000-point scorer Maria Kelleher. A year later, McFadden was a starter who averaged 8.3 points per game for a team that just missed the playoffs.
"When she first came in, she was tremendously athletically talented," said Stamm, "to the point where — even though her basketball game would see a lot of growth — you could put her on the floor and she created 'wow' plays because she had that kind of athletic talent."
McFadden broke out as a Green Dragons junior, posting 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists to earn Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II first team honors. Lewisburg won the District 4 Class 3A championship that year in what she considers one of her two "greatest achievements" in the sport, along with making the MAC Commonwealth title game as a junior last year.
The numbers were even better in her senior season at Lewisburg — 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.2 assists per game — in a repeat HAC-II first team campaign.
Her steals were nightmare fodder for opposing coaches, shifting momentum like a lightning bolt a nightly basis and accounting for a large chunk of her 788 career points.
"That's my favorite type of play: being fast, quick, and scoring points in transition," McFadden said. "That is where I'm most confident, in the open floor."
The fastbreak was far from her only trick, though she was an excellent finisher. McFadden's mid-range game improved over time, and she made 30 3-pointers in her senior season.
"Her offense started to blossom in her junior year," said Stamm. "We had (1,000-point scorer) Emily Conrad, too, so teams had to watch out. If they would pay too much attention to Emily, Akilah would just destroy them because she could create offense on her own."
On to Williamsport
McFadden brought her unique mix of athleticism, hustle, quickness and savvy to Christen Ditzler's Lycoming program. She earned a starting role from Day One, and became the first Warrior freshman to score 300 points in a season in a decade. She averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals out of the chute.
"There are girls at the high school level who are successful that can score points or rebound or make certain plays, but that doesn't always translate to college," said Stamm. "But Akilah had the athleticism to compete on that level. I can't say I expected her to walk in and start as a freshman, but I knew she could compete."
Game after game, season after season, McFadden was astonishingly consistent. Her per-game averages in rebounds, assists and steals never deviated by more than 0.8 in four years. Her scoring average ranged from a low of 11.0 in her sophomore season to a high of 12.1 as a junior.
"My main focus was to keep working hard and for us to do better than we did the last season," she said. "That motivation was the key factor, just to play ever single game as hard as I can. I just wanted to try to be the best I could be, to do anything to help us win. That kept me hustling for each loose ball and rebound."
McFadden broke the Lycoming career steals record in her final game, adding three in the loss to Stevenson to surpass the mark of 239 set by Kim Wood (1987-90). In addition to ranking first in steals (240) and games played (104), McFadden finished fourth in assists (327), sixth in points (1,215), sixth in blocks (77), sixth in 3-pointers made (110) and 12th in rebounds (516).
To lend some perspective to McFadden's consistent scoring, she finished just 72 points behind fellow Lewisburg alum Annette Weller (1,287), who had the two highest single-season point totals in Lycoming history from 1994-96.
"There is always some player who is great on offense but can't cover a lamp post, or a player who can defend like no other but can't put the ball in the basket," said Stamm. "Akilah may not have been the best at either, but she was exceptionally good at both."
McFadden became the 11th Warrior to score 1,000 career points early in her senior season, but Wood's record for steals had her checking her stats more than she ever had. She tracked it closely during the season's final weeks, not knowing if it hinged on a deep postseason run.
"On defense I love to be as active as I can, and getting that steal and scoring in transition is my game," she said. "Some games I only got one steal, and I was like, 'You've got to do better; you need to get more.' Once I broke the record it felt like a relief. I was definitely ecstatic about it. That's probably the record I would have wanted most."
A business major, McFadden said she isn't prepared to walk away from the game. She has given thought to pursuing avenues to remain involved while entering the workforce.
Fitting her accomplishments on a one-page resume may prove her toughest challenge in the game.
"I'm pretty satisfied (with my career)," she said. "Going from my freshman year of high school when I barely played, each year I got better and better. Then the next year I'm starting in college, and I thought I was at my best point through those years."