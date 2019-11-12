Lewisburg’s boys soccer teams are one of four teams still vying for gold medals in the PIAA Class 2A tournament, but asking a Green Dragons player what their record is may lead to a surprising response.
“If you asked them what their record is right now, they’ll tell you 0-0,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose unbeaten Dragons are 21-0-1. “I really think all six of the seniors I have are probably the most unselfish class of seniors I’ve ever had.
“This senior group just gets it as far as enjoying the moment, enjoying the process and taking it one game at a time.”
The Green Dragons face New Hope-Solebury tonight (5 p.m.) at Hamburg High School. The only other Valley team playing in today’s state semifinals is Greenwood, which faces Wyoming Seminary at Danville High School at 4 p.m.
All six of Kettlewell’s seniors — Logan Moore, Anton Permyashkin, Will Lowthert, Sawyer Fisher, Cole Temple and Josh Nicholls — were on the team as freshmen when Lewisburg claimed the 2016 Class 2A crown.
New Hope-Solebury (16-6) edged Midd-West 3-2 in overtime to reach the semifinals. Lewisburg defeated Midd-West 3-1 in the District 4 final.
Ben Koeppen scored two goals for New Hope, including the OT game-winner with 101:09 played. Justin Kruse scored the equalizer midway through the second half.
While New Hope flashed its physicality against Midd-West, the additional width in play at Hamburg may help a Lewisburg side that used two second-half scores from Anthony Bhangdia to turn back Lansdale Catholic 2-0 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Ben Liscum and James Koconis notched assists on Bhangdia’s finishes, while Tony Burns made two saves against Lansdale Catholic, which defeated New Hope in penalty kicks in the District 1/12 regional championship.
“They were very defensive-oriented from all 11,” Kettlewell said. “They weren’t going to give us anything. As soon as they lost the ball, they got back in formation, got behind the ball, forced it certain places. You could just tell the whole team was coached to play defense and it was more like let’s get behind the ball.
“So, we had to be patient and kind of figure it out.”
Eventually the Green Dragons did, cashing in on a set piece initiated by Liscum before Bhangdia turned a Koconis delivery into an insurance goal. Since Koconis will likely be the fastest player on the field, look for Lewisburg to play him as much as possible.
For Greenwood, the District 3 champion Wildcats face Wyoming Seminary, the District 2 champion. In a quirk of the PIAA Class A bracket, the other semifinal pits District 3 runner-up Oley Valley against District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area. That means Saturday’s state final could be a repeat of either the District 2 or District 3 final.
Greenwood (19-1-2) defeated Wyoming Seminary 2-1 to win the 2017 Class A state title. Wyoming Seminary (21-2) defeated Greenwood 4-0 in last year’s semifinals on its way to the state title.