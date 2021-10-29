LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg football team and adversity weren't real good friends early in the season.
The Green Dragons lost their first three games, and it seemed they were headed for another long year after a one-win 2020 season.
Just less than two months later, the Green Dragons scoff at adversity. They played most of Friday's second half with backups at quarterback and tailback, scoring two touchdowns in a driving rainstorm, and using a dominant defense to beat rival Mifflinburg, 12-6, at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
"We were all bummed out at the beginning of the season, but after we got that first win, everybody was so happy," said Green Dragons senior Zander Walter, who had a tackle for a loss, and a played most of the second half at quarterback. "We started practicing harder, coming together, and everything took care of itself."
First-year coach Eric Wicks added: "We've battled for the last half of the season, and we battled this whole game. It wasn't pretty, but we got it done."
The Green Dragons (5-4) tentatively head to Jersey Shore next week to play the top-seeded Bulldogs (10-0) in District 4 Class 4A. Mifflinburg dropped to 6-4, and appears out of the Class 4A field.
Lewisburg's defense was outstanding all game Friday, limiting Mifflinburg to just 35 yards of offense until the Wildcats' 80-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. The Green Dragons limited Mifflinburg to 11 rushing yards, and picked off Tony Dressler three times, all by Cam Michaels.
"In the secondary, we knew the quarterback could really sling the ball," Michaels said. "Watching the film we knew they liked to go deep a lot, so we had to be prepared for that. If they were going to try to throw it deep, we had to make sure to get some pressure (on the quarterback)."
The game was scoreless in a first-half monsoon, but the Green Dragons dominated time of possession and had the two best chances to score. They missed a 34-yard field goal, and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone with 10 seconds left.
The teams exchanged punts to start the third quarter, and Lewisburg soon faced a third-and-8 from the Mifflinburg 41. Wade Young stayed in the pocket to deliver a pass before he absorbed a big hit from Mifflinburg defensive tackle Emmanuel Ulrich. Young's pass connected with Owen Ordonez on a crossing route, and the big senior did the rest.
About 12 yards into his run, Ordonez made two Mifflinburg defenders miss and raced up the left sideline. He nearly fumbled the ball out of the end zone while shifting it from one hand to the other, but the officials called the touchdown. Young was injured on the ensuing two-point conversion that failed, giving Lewisburg a 6-0 lead with 7:42 left in the third quarter.
However, with Young hurt and leading rusher Ethan Dominick (16 carries, 46 yards in the first half) playing defense in the second half with a big wrap on his left hand, it seemed like trouble for Lewisburg.
Michaels ended the next Mifflinburg drive with an interception he returned to the Wildcats 27. After a 12-yard run by freshman Jeremiah Davis, penalties and a bad snap pushed Lewisburg into a third-and-23 from the Mifflinburg 27. Walter found Logan Callison for a 27-yard TD on the next play. Again the two-point conversion failed, but Lewisburg led 12-0.
Andrew Diehl returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to the Lewisburg 33, but Michaels picked off his third pass of the game to end the best Mifflinburg threat to that point.
Wicks then began to work the clock with Walter and Davis. They ran off four minutes before punting on each of their next two drives.
Mifflinburg started from its 20 with 4:50 left in the game. The Wildcats scored in eight plays, mostly in a hurry-up offense, to cut the lead to 12-6 on Dressler's 4-yard TD run with 2:26 to play.
Lewisburg recovered an onside kick, but since Mifflinburg had three timeouts, the Green Dragons needed a first down to burn the clock. Facing third-and-6 from the Mifflinburg 45, Davis ripped off a 23-yard run to the Mifflinburg 22 for the first down Lewisburg needed.
The Green Dragons were forced to punt on the final play of the game. Zach Kreisher got off the kick, though the Wildcats sent all 11 men at the punter. The buzzer sounded before the punt rolled dead at the 2.
"When you're finishing a game like that, you're waiting for every second to tick off that clock, and those guys are working their butts off to finish it," Wicks said. "It feels great to know you can put any man in, and they can get the job done."
LEWISBURG 12, MIFFLINBURG 6
Mifflinburg (6-4);0;0;0;6 — 6
Lewisburg (5-4);0;0;12;0 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
Third quarter
L-Owen Ordonez 41 pass from Wade Young (run failed)
L-Logan Callison 27 pass from Zander Walter (run failed)
Fourth quarter
M-Troy Dressler 4 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;L
First downs;6;8
Rushes-yards;12-11;38-78
Passing yards;113;150
Passing;11-25-3;8-11-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-0
Penalties-yards;4-40;6-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 2-8; Troy Dressler 3-6, TD; Andrew Diehl 6-(-2); Team 1-(-1). Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 16-46; Jeremiah Davis 12-38; Cam Michaels 3-6; Zander Walter 1-5; Logan Callison 1-5; Wade Young 2-2; Owen Ordonez 1-(-2); Team 2-(-22).
PASSING – Mifflinburg: Dressler 11-25-3, 113 yards. Lewisburg: Young 6-8-0, 111 yards, TD; Walter 3-3-0, 39 yards, TD.
RECEIVING – Mifflinburg: Diehl 2-49; Jacob Bingaman 1-23; Zack Wertman 3-23; Breed 1-9; Cannon Griffith 3-6; Gabe Stetler 1-3. Lewisburg: Chuck Landis 1-43; Ordonez 1-41, TD; Callison 2-33, TD; Michaels 2-25; Devin Bodden 2-8.