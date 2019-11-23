The Daily Item
Lewisburg seniors Gaby Markunas, Allie Mast and Izabel Zaleski were among six Green Dragons named to the Coaches All-Star Team from Heartland Athletic Conference Division II field hockey teams.
The Green Dragons won their first District 4 field hockey championship in 15 years after finishing second in HAC-II to Bloomsburg, which also had six all-star honorees.
In addition to Lewisburg’s first-team trio of forward Markunas, back Mast and midfielder Zaleski, Lewisburg had second-team selections in sophomore forward Rylee Dyroff and junior mid Kara Koch. Junior goalie Kerstin Koons received honorable mention recognition for the Green Dragons.
Midd-West senior forward Brenna Brown and junior back Haley Stahl were first-team choices, while Mustangs sophomore forward Marlo Spriggle and senior back Abby Keister made the second team.
Danville had a pair of first-team honorees in seniors Lauren Beck, a mid, and Melanie Egan, a back. Warrior Run placed senior forward Abby Lapp on the first team and senior goalie Rachel Yohn on the second team.
The Coaches All-Star Team from Heartland Athletic Conference Division I field hockey will be announced at a later date.
HAC-II FIELD HOCKEY
COACHES ALL-STAR TEAM
First Team
Forwards: Brenna Brown, sr., Midd-West; Abby Lapp, sr., Warrior Run; Gaby Markunas, sr., Lewisburg; Erica Yodock, jr., Bloomsburg.
Midfielders: Lauren Beck, sr., Danville; Aydan McFarland, jr., Bloomsburg; Izabel Zaleski, sr., Lewisburg.
Backs: Gracie Brosious, so., Bloomsburg; Melanie Egan, sr., Danville; Allie Mast, sr., Lewisburg; Haley Stahl, jr., Midd-West.
Goalie: Makiah Brewer, jr., Central Columbia.
Second Team
Forwards: Rylee Dyroff, so., Lewisburg; Morgan Millard, jr., Bloomsburg; Marlo Spriggle, so., Midd-West.
Midfielders: Mia Cunningham, jr., Central Columbia; Allie Heintzelman, jr., Central Columbia; Kara Koch, jr., Lewisburg; Bella Luxardo, so., Bloomsburg.
Back: Abby Keister, sr., Midd-West.
Goalie: Rachel Yohn, sr., Warrior Run.
Honorable Mention
Forward: Mea Consentino, so., Central Columbia.
Midfielders: Lindsey Folgelsanger, jr., Bloomsburg; Olivia Zeisloft, sr., Central Columbia.
Goalie: Kerstin Koons, jr., Lewisburg.