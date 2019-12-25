The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Joey Martin scored seven of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter as Lewisburg outlasted Selinsgrove, 49-47, in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Monday night.
The Seals (2-5) got off to a quick start as Ivan DeJesus scored 11 of his 14 points in the opening quarter as Selinsgrove built a nine-point lead.
Lewisburg (4-3) held Selinsgrove to four points in the third quarter to rally to take a one-point lead into the final stanza.
Nick Shedleski and Peter Lantz each chipped in 10 points for Lewisburg. Ben Heim finished with 11 points fo Selinsgrove.
Lewisburg 49, Selinsgrove 47
Lewisburg (4-3) 49
Cam Michaels 1 1-2 3; Brett Herman 2 1-1 5; Joey Martin 4 2-2 11; Ben Liscum 3 0-2 6; Nick Shedleski 4 0-0 10; Peter Lantz 3 2-3 10; C.J. Mabry 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-10 49.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Lantz 2, Martin.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Kaden Wuederman, Forrest Zelechoski.
Selinsgrove (2-5) 47
Brett Foor 3 0-0 7; Ben Heim 5 0-0 11; Ethan Harris 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Ulrich 1 0-0 3; Ryan Reich 2 1-2 5; Dylan DeFazio 2 0-0 5; Ivan DeJesus 5 2-2 14. Totals 19 3-4 47.
3-point goals: DeJesus 2, Foor, Heim, Ulrich, DeFazio.
Did not score: Nate Hackenberger, Ethan Harris, Randy Richter, Jaron Clark, Theo Feiler, Tyrell Gates.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 7 12 11 19 — 49
Selinsgrove 16 9 4 18 — 47