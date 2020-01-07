LEWISBURG — Jamie Fedorjaka and Roz Noone each knocked down 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Lewisburg made just enough foul shots to hold off South Williamsport, 33-30, in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action on Monday.
The Green Dragons (4-6) knocked down six foul shots in the final stanza to seal the win. Fedorjaka finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
Lewisburg 33,
South Williamsport 30
South Williamsport (6-4) 30
Sydney Bachman 2 0-1 5; Haley Neidig 4 1-4 9; Julie Anthony 1 2-2 5; Claudia Green 2 0-2 4; Rachel Stahl 1 0-0 2; Piper Minier 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 3-8 30.
3-point goals: Bachman, Anthony, Minier.
Did not score: Sami Branton, Maddie Tulomey.
Lewisburg (4-6) 33
Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 1 2-2 5; Jamie Fedorjaka 6 3-5 19; Hope Drumm 2 1-3 5. Totals 10 8-14 33.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 4, Noone.
Did not score: Sophie Kilbride, Regan Llanso, Lauren Gross, Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
S.Williamsport 7 2 8 13 — 30
Lewisburg 3 7 7 16 — 33
n Southern Columbia 61,
Millville 30
CATAWISSA — Ally Griscavage scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to the nonleague victory.
Ten Southern Columbia (9-3) players scored.
Allison Diehl scored 11 points to lead the Quakers (8-3).
Southern Columbia 61, Millville 30
Millville (8-3) 30
Allison Diehl 5 1-2 11; Alexa Rine 2 0-0 4; Linsey Fisk 3 0-0 6; Jessica Dodge 1 0-0 2; Madison Slater 2 0-0 5; Emily Hippensteil 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-2 30.
3-point goals: Slater.
Did not score: Olivia Savage, Emma Kakoley, Emilee Kline, Michaela Henrie.
Southern Columbia (9-3) 61
Mackenzie Palacz 2 2-2 6; Faith Callahan 1 0-0 2; Grace Callahan 3 0-0 8; Ally Griscavage 8 4-4 20; Morgan Marks 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 2 2-2 7; Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2; Ava Novak 1 0-0 2; Colby Bernhard 3 0-0 7; Rilyn Wisloski 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 9-10 61.
3-point goals: G. Callahan 2, Gehret, Bernhard.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King, Ava Yancoskie, Emma Myers.
Score by quarters
Millville 6 6 7 11 — 30
Southern Col. 15 17 10 19 — 61
n East Juniata 36,
Bald Eagle Area 30
COCOLAMUS — Clarye Guyer scored 10 points, and the Tigers held off a late Panthers rally to pick up the nonleague win.
Alyssa Robinson added nine points for East Juniata, which improves to 6-3.
East Juniata 36,
Bald Eagle Area 30
Bald Eagle Area (4-4) 30
Maddie Perry 4 3-6 13; Kristen Onder 2 0-1 4; Ember Herr 1 0-0 2; Abby Hoover 1 -0 2; Kierra Serb 3 3-8 9. Totals 9 6-15 30.
3-point goals: Perry 2.
Did not score: Katie Snyder.
East Juniata (6-3) 36
Cypress Feltman 4 0-0 8; Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2; Paris Feltman 2 0-0 4; Clarye Guyer 3 3-4 10; Thea Neimond 0 3-5 3; Alyssa Robinson 3 2-2 9. Totals 13 8-11 36.
3-point goals: Guyer, Robinson.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Isabel Naylor, Leah Sankey.
Score by quarters
Bald Eagle Area 2 6 7 15 — 30
East Juniata 7 10 10 9 — 36
n East Pennsboro 60,
Selinsgrove 52
SELINSGROVE — The Panthers outscored the Seals 33-22 in the second half to overcome a small halftime deficit and grab the nonconference win.
Avery DeFazio scored 14 points for Selinsgrove (3-7), and Cierra Adams added 11.
East Pennsboro 60, Selinsgrove 52
East Pennsboro 60
Izzy Morgan 2 2-2 7, Josie Biachi 3 0-0 6, Gabby Rentschier 1 0-0 2, Mandy Roman 10 5-6 25, Tatum Young 3 0-0 6, Olivia Taverna 6 2-7 14. Totals 25 9-15 60.
3-point goals: Morgan.
Did not score: Jackie Karoly.
Selinsgrove (3-7) 52
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 7, Emma Atwood 3 0-3 6, Alyssa Latsha 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 5 4-4 14, Lizzy Diehl 3 2-3 8, Kaitlin Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Cierra Adams 4 3-3 11, Veronica Stanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-13 52.
3-point goals: Gabrielson.
Did not score: MacKenzie Bailor.
Score by quarters
East Pennsboro 10 17 20 13 — 60
Selinsgrove 21 9 11 11 — 52