LEWISBURG — Jamie Fedorjaka and Roz Noone each knocked down 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Lewisburg made just enough foul shots to hold off South Williamsport, 33-30, in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action on Monday.

The Green Dragons (4-6) knocked down six foul shots in the final stanza to seal the win. Fedorjaka finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.

Lewisburg 33,

South Williamsport 30

South Williamsport (6-4) 30

Sydney Bachman 2 0-1 5; Haley Neidig 4 1-4 9; Julie Anthony 1 2-2 5; Claudia Green 2 0-2 4; Rachel Stahl 1 0-0 2; Piper Minier 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 3-8 30.

3-point goals: Bachman, Anthony, Minier.

Did not score: Sami Branton, Maddie Tulomey.

Lewisburg (4-6) 33

Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 1 2-2 5; Jamie Fedorjaka 6 3-5 19; Hope Drumm 2 1-3 5. Totals 10 8-14 33.

3-point goals: Fedorjaka 4, Noone.

Did not score: Sophie Kilbride, Regan Llanso, Lauren Gross, Anna Baker.

Score by quarters

S.Williamsport 7 2 8 13 — 30

Lewisburg 3 7 7 16 — 33

n Southern Columbia 61,

Millville 30

CATAWISSA — Ally Griscavage scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to the nonleague victory.

Ten Southern Columbia (9-3) players scored.

Allison Diehl scored 11 points to lead the Quakers (8-3).

Southern Columbia 61, Millville 30

Millville (8-3) 30

Allison Diehl 5 1-2 11; Alexa Rine 2 0-0 4; Linsey Fisk 3 0-0 6; Jessica Dodge 1 0-0 2; Madison Slater 2 0-0 5; Emily Hippensteil 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-2 30.

3-point goals: Slater.

Did not score: Olivia Savage, Emma Kakoley, Emilee Kline, Michaela Henrie.

Southern Columbia (9-3) 61

Mackenzie Palacz 2 2-2 6; Faith Callahan 1 0-0 2; Grace Callahan 3 0-0 8; Ally Griscavage 8 4-4 20; Morgan Marks 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 2 2-2 7; Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2; Ava Novak 1 0-0 2; Colby Bernhard 3 0-0 7; Rilyn Wisloski 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 9-10 61.

3-point goals: G. Callahan 2, Gehret, Bernhard.

Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King, Ava Yancoskie, Emma Myers.

Score by quarters

Millville 6 6 7 11 — 30

Southern Col. 15 17 10 19 — 61

n East Juniata 36,

Bald Eagle Area 30

COCOLAMUS — Clarye Guyer scored 10 points, and the Tigers held off a late Panthers rally to pick up the nonleague win.

Alyssa Robinson added nine points for East Juniata, which improves to 6-3.

East Juniata 36,

Bald Eagle Area 30

Bald Eagle Area (4-4) 30

Maddie Perry 4 3-6 13; Kristen Onder 2 0-1 4; Ember Herr 1 0-0 2; Abby Hoover 1 -0 2; Kierra Serb 3 3-8 9. Totals 9 6-15 30.

3-point goals: Perry 2.

Did not score: Katie Snyder.

East Juniata (6-3) 36

Cypress Feltman 4 0-0 8; Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2; Paris Feltman 2 0-0 4; Clarye Guyer 3 3-4 10; Thea Neimond 0 3-5 3; Alyssa Robinson 3 2-2 9. Totals 13 8-11 36.

3-point goals: Guyer, Robinson.

Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Isabel Naylor, Leah Sankey.

Score by quarters

Bald Eagle Area 2 6 7 15 — 30

East Juniata 7 10 10 9 — 36

n East Pennsboro 60,

Selinsgrove 52

SELINSGROVE — The Panthers outscored the Seals 33-22 in the second half to overcome a small halftime deficit and grab the nonconference win.

Avery DeFazio scored 14 points for Selinsgrove (3-7), and Cierra Adams added 11.

East Pennsboro 60, Selinsgrove 52

East Pennsboro 60

Izzy Morgan 2 2-2 7, Josie Biachi 3 0-0 6, Gabby Rentschier 1 0-0 2, Mandy Roman 10 5-6 25, Tatum Young 3 0-0 6, Olivia Taverna 6 2-7 14. Totals 25 9-15 60.

3-point goals: Morgan.

Did not score: Jackie Karoly.

Selinsgrove (3-7) 52

Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 7, Emma Atwood 3 0-3 6, Alyssa Latsha 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 5 4-4 14, Lizzy Diehl 3 2-3 8, Kaitlin Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Cierra Adams 4 3-3 11, Veronica Stanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-13 52.

3-point goals: Gabrielson.

Did not score: MacKenzie Bailor.

Score by quarters

East Pennsboro 10 17 20 13 — 60

Selinsgrove 21 9 11 11 — 52

