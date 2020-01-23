The Daily Item
MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg edged Montoursville 52-51 in overtime Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball.
Dante Sims made two free throws for the Green Dragons (11-5) with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Nick Shedleski scored 21 points to lead Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 52,
Montoursville 51, OT
Lewisburg (11-5) 52
Dante Sims 0 2-4 2, Cam Michaels 1 4-4 7, Brett Herman 0 1-2 1, Ben Liscum 3 1-2 7, Nick Shedleski 7 5-6 21, Peter Lantz 4 3-5 14. Totals 15 16-23 52.
3-point goals: Lantz 3, Shedleski 2, Michaels.
Did not score: Forrest Zelechoski, Ben Blough.
Montoursville (9-3) 51
Eddy Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Brandon Good 1 0-0 2, Josh Burger 7 0-2 14, Peyton Mussina 1 0-0 2, Jake Simms 5 0-0 10, Hunter Shearer 6 0-0 17, Landon Reeder 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 0-2 51.
3-point goals: Shearer 5.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 18 8 11 12 3 — 52
Montoursville 5 17 11 16 2 — 51
n Mifflinburg 60,
Selinsgrove 49
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats, who outscored the Seals 19-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind HAC-I victory.
Brett Foor and Ivan DeJesus each scored 14 for the Seals.
Mifflinburg 60, Selinsgrove 49
Selinsgrove (3-10) 49
Brett Foor 6 1-1 14, Ben Heim 2 0-0 4, Ethan Harris 3 0-0 6, Ryan Reich 3 0-2 6, Dylan DeFazio 1 0-0 2, Jaron Clark 1 0-0 3, Ivan DeJesus 4 4-5 14. Totals 20 5-8 49.
3-point goals: DeJesus 2, Foor, Clark.
Did not score: Isaiah Ulrich, Spencer George.
Mifflinburg (3-11) 60
Dylan Doebler 5 2-4 12, Isaiah Valentine 6 7-12 22, Seth Kline 0 0-1 0, Dante Colon 1 4-5 7, Cannon Griffith 3 2-2 10, Jake Young 2 5-8 9. Totals 17 20-32 60.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Griffith 2, Colon.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 19 6 17 7 — 49
Mifflinburg 11 15 15 19 — 60
n Shamokin 62,
Jersey Shore 44
COAL TOWNSHIP — Matt Schiccatano had 15 points to lead four Shamokin scorers in double figures. Mason Filarski and Joe Masser each added 13 points, while Colin Seedor chipped in 12.
Shamokin 62, Jersey Shore 44
Jersey Shore 44
Williams 3 0-0 6, Lorson 1 0-0 2, Ewing 5 4-5 16, Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Gee 6 0-0 13, Gallick 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-7 44.
3-point goals: Ewing 2, Gallick, Gee.
Did not score: Stetts, Stringfellow, Hess, Mandrick, Bloom.
Shamokin 62
Masser 6 0-0 13, Michaels 1 0-0 2, Frasch 1 0-0 2, Schiccatano 7 1-2 15, Tarr 1 0-0 3, Filarski 6 1-2 13, Seedor 5 0-0 12, Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 2-4 62.
3-point goals: Seedor 2, Masser, Tarr.
Did not score: Wehr, Annis, Sandri, Leiby.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 11 12 13 8 — 44
Shamokin 13 15 19 15 — 62
n Loyalsock 77, Milton 45
MILTON — The Lancers grabbed a 44-15 halftime lead in the HAC-II win. Ceaser Allen scored a game-high 23 to lead the Black Panthers.
Loyalsock 77, Milton 45
Loyalsock (15-0) 77
Aiden Gair 8 2-3 21, Rohin Sagar 0 2-2 2, Saraj Ali 7 0-1 14, Dane Armson 2 2-2 6, Idris Ali 2 0-0 4, Rees Watkins 3 0-0 6, Sean Jensen 1 0-1 2, Julian Wilson 6 0-0 12, Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6, Eli Gair 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 6-9 77.
3-point goals: A. Gair 3.
Did not score: Rivers Parrish, Rian Glunk, Dom Jennings, Keke Singhi.
Milton (2-12) 45
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 2, Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 6, Jose Oyola 0 0-2 0, Ceaser Allen 8 2-2 23, Colton Loreman 4 3-5 11, Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-9 45.
3-point goals: Allen 5, Minium 2, Brandt.
Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Ashton Krall, Kyle Wagner, Carter Lilley, Dom Savidge, Dale Mitchell, Eric Baker, Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Jamir Wilt.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 20 24 19 14 — 77
Milton 5 10 11 19 — 45
n Line Mountain 58,
Susquenita 40
MANDATA — Riley Young scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles to the Tri-Valley League win.
Line Mountain 58, Susquenita 40
Susquenita (0-14) 40
Andrew Burget 2 1-2 6, Adam Carmo 1 2-2 4, Logan Knuth 7 5-6 21, Mike Kurtz 0 1-2 1, Austin Neiswender 0 1-2 1, Noah Chronister 0 4-4 4, Jimmy Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 15-20 40.
3-point goals: Knuth 2, Burget.
Did not score: Dylan Weiser, Grant McGuire.
Line Mountain (4-11) 58
Riley Young 11 4-10 27, Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4, Travis Feese 1 0-0 2, Cameren Hunsberger 1 2-3 4, Caden Lahr 2 1-5 6, Tyler Bradley 1 6-12 8, Colton Smith 2 1-2 5, Jeremy Lubnow 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-31 58.
3-point goals: Young, Lahr.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Jace Hackenburg, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 16 5 9 10 — 40
Line Mountain 11 16 14 17 — 58
n Mount Carmel 57,
Southern Columbia 41
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes outscored the Tigers 22-2 in the third quarter to overcome a five-point halftime deficit in a HAC-III win.
Tommy Reisinger scored 14 points to lead Mount Carmel (13-3). Jake Davis and Braden Wisloski each scored 10 points for the Tigers (3-10).
Mount Carmel 57,
Southern Columbia 41
Southern Columbia (3-10) 41
Davis 4 0-3 10, Gallagher 1 1-1 3, Zsido 3 2-2 8, Carl 2 0-0 4, Huntingdon 0 0-1 0, Wisloski 5 0-0 10, Rose 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 3-7 41.
3-point goals: Davis 2.
Did not score: Sosnoski, Szuler, Toczylousky.
Mount Carmel (13-3) 57
Balichik 3 4-5 10, Tiroco 2 0-0 4, Evert 3 4-4 11, Long 1 0-0 2, Pupo 3 0-0 6, Varano 2 2-2 7, Reisinger 6 2-5 14, Milewski 0 2-4 2, Nestig 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 15-22 57.
3-point goals: Evert, Varano.
Did not score: Stellar, Renno.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 11 12 2 16 — 41
Mount Carmel 12 6 22 17 — 57
n Warrior Run 55,
South Williamsport 34
TURBOTVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes and Kade Anzulavich each scored 13 points to lead the Defenders to the HAC-III win.
Warrior Run 55,
South Williamsport 34
South Williamsport (5-10) 34
Ethan Laudenslager 3 6-10 12, Evan Laudenslager 3 2-2 8, Lee Habalar 1 2-2 5, Landon Sanford 3 2-2 9. Totals 10 12-16 34.
3-point goals: Habalar, Sanford.
Did not score: Alex Neidig, Trent Hampton, Ben Manning, Aaron Akers.
Warrior Run (7-6) 55
Denver Beachel 1 0-0 3, Ethan Hartman 3 2-3 8, Ahmahd Keyes 5 3-4 13, Kade Anzulavich 5 1-1 13, Tyler Pick 3 2-3 8, A.J. Bieber 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 8-11 55.
3-point goals: Anzulavich 2, Beachel.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Gabe Hogan, Braden Bomberger, Coltin Pentycofe.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 5 8 8 13 — 34
Warrior Run 10 11 14 20 — 55
n Southern Huntingdon 65, East Juniata 53
THREE SPRINGS — Billy Dressler scored 16 points to lead the Tigers in the nonconference loss.
Southern Huntingdon 65,
East Juniata 53
East Juniata (5-9) 53
Tanner Barth 3 0-1 6, Xavier Clement 5 0-0 13, Jake Brackbill 0 0-2 0, Evan Reichenbach 5 1-2 11, Brody Powell 1 1-2 4, Billy Dressler 6 4-6 16, Andrew Hunter 0 1-2 1, Rowan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-15 53.
3-point goals: Clement 3, Powell.
Did not score: Ethan Roe.
Southern Huntingdon (9-6) 65
Ryder Hileman 5 3-4 15, Owen Winter 0 2-2 2, Nate Myers 3 0-0 8, Dawson Booher 2 3-3 8, Ethan Taylor 3 5-7 11, Lance Carbaugh 0 0-2 0, Riley Snyder 8 5-10 21. Totals 21 18-28 65.
3-point goals: Hileman 2, Myers 2, Booher.
Did not score: Payton Grissinger, Braedon North, Seth Nearhood, Austin Smith.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 10 13 15 15 — 53
S. Huntingdon 25 11 19 10 — 65
n Central Columbia 58,
Midd-West 37
MIDDLEBURG — Braedon Reid scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs in a HAC-II loss.
Central Columbia 58,
Midd-West 37
Central Columbia (12-3) 58
Eli Morrison 1 0-0 3, Russel Gump 3 0-0 6, Zander Bradley 4 0-1 8, Dylan Harris 6 2-2 17, Garrett McNelis 3 1-2 8, Patrick Yost 6 4-9 16. Totals 23 7-14 58.
3-point goals: Harris 3, Morrison, McNelis.
Did not score: Luke Zeisloft, Cameron Day, Kareem Elzamar, Logan Welkom, Logan Conner.
Midd-West 37
Braedon Reid 4 3-4 13, Hunter Wolfley 1 0-2 2, Riley Lantz 0 5-5 5, Stefan Leitzel 4 1-2 9, Andrew Oldt 1 2-2 4, Isaac Hummel 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 11-15 37.
3-point goals: Reid 2.
Did not score: Cordell Hostetler, Carter Knepp, Griffen Paige.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 16 16 12 14 — 58
Midd-West 9 16 11 1 — 37