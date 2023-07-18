MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg scored three runs in the top of the fifth in the resumption of Monday's suspended Section 3 Tournament Championship game with Montoursville, but the Junior Division All-Stars couldn't keep Montoursville off the scoreboard as Montoursville takes the title, 11-3, over Lewisburg.
Montoursville advances to the Junior Division State Tournament in Athens, which begins on Saturday.
Lewisburg trailed 8-0 in the fifth inning, but had the bases loaded with one out when the game was stopped on Monday with one out. After an out to start Tuesday's action, Hudson King got Lewisburg on the board with an RBI single. Jackson Gaul followed with a two-run single to pull Lewisburg to 8-3.
Montoursville reliever Cy Heddings got the final out with a fielder's choice. Heddings would allow just one base runner in the final innings thwarting any hopes of a Lewisburg comeback.
Montoursville added two runs in the bottom of the fifth on two Lewisburg errors.
Eli Eck, who threw 4 1/3 innings on Monday, was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and walked one. He allowed only one base runners and no hits, until Lewisburg touched him for those three runs in the third. He struck out four and walked one.
Montoursville got off to a quick start thanks to some early walks. The first four hitters of the game walked, and the first three scored on a wild pitches, before Jay Houseknect greeted reliever Lincoln Ayers with an RBI groundout for a 4-0 Montoursville lead.
No. 13-hitter (the last hitter in Montoursville hitter) Talen McKenna singled to lead off the bottom of the third. McKenna stole second, and went to third on Cy Heddings' single. Eck had a sacrifice fly, and Austin Davidson made it 6-0 with an RBI single.
Two Lewisburg errors in the fourth made it 8-0 with thunder rumbling in the background.
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Mussina Field, Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE 11, LEWISBURG 3
Lewisburg;000;030;0 — 3-5-7
Montoursville;402;221;X — 11-6-0
Hudson King, Lincoln Ayers (1), Jackson Wertz (5) and Parker Hamilton, Landyn Beiber (5). Eli Eck, Cy Heddings (5) and Austin Davidson.
WP: Eck; LP: King.
Lewisburg: Landyn Bieber, 1-for-3, run; Collin Shannon, 1-for-1, run; Hamilton, 1-for-3, run; King, 1-for-2, RBI; Jackson Gaul, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Montoursville: Cy Heddings, 1-for-2, 3 runs; Eck, 1-for-1, run, RBI; Davidson, 1-for-1, run, RBI; Jay Houseknecht, RBI; Isaac Erlandson, 1-for-3, run; Talen McKenna, 1-for-2, 2 runs.