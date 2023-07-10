NEW BERLIN — Everything seemed to be going against the Lewisburg Junior All-Stars.
Coming off a Saturday loss that forced a winner-take-all game, Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber started his Monday by locking his keys inside his car. Then, the district title game was delayed about 50 minutes due to a rain shower that occurred prior to first pitch.
However, Lewisburg was able to turn around its misfortune with a 10-0 rout of Selinsgrove in five innings at New Berlin Legion Field to win the District 13 championship. With the win, Lewisburg advances to the Section 3 Tournament, which is hosted by District 12 in the Williamsport Area.
"It's kind of funny because another coach came to pick up my son, and other people helped him with getting the equipment here, and it was kind of a team effort," Bieber said. "Right from the beginning, they just gelled, they worked together. On Saturday, nothing was working — they just weren't gelling. Nothing I said worked, nothing happened, so it took a while, but today they were just gelling. They were having fun."
Bieber's team unleashed its bats throughout, scoring four or more runs in two innings, while pitcher Colin Shannon controlled the game on the mound.
After scoring a run in the bottom of the second inning, Lewisburg padded its lead with four runs in the third. A leadoff double by Fynn Oberdorf, an infield single from Jackson Wertz, and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. Landynn Bieber grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Oberdorf. Shannon then helped his own cause when he ripped a double to right field that scored both Wertz and Lincoln Ayres to make it 4-0. After Shannon stole third base, Parker Hamilton knocked a ball into left field to score Shannon.
Lewisburg added five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
Bieber and Shannon both drew walks to start the inning. Hudson King then hit a fly ball to left field that was misplayed, allowing Bieber to cross home plate. Hamilton then singled home Shannon for his second RBI of the game to make it a seven-run lead.
After Hamilton's hit, Selinsgrove starter Reece Dressler was replaced by Noah Ford. Ford immediately picked up the first out of the inning, but it was a fielder's choice that enabled King to race home. Another Selinsgrove error allowed Lewisburg to score its ninth run in the game. Back-to-back singles by Jackson Gaul and Gage Mareska loaded the bases. Oberdorf then knocked in another run to clinch the district championship for Lewisburg.
"A lot of people ask me why Fynn Oberdorf is in the 11 position and he's there because of that exact reason," Steve Bieber said. "Once we get some guys on, we can go for a hit.
"We're very proud of these guys. They've worked hard. We've been practicing. We've been doing things, so it really is a good moment and a good thing for these kids."
Shannon tossed all five innings for Lewisburg and surrendered only two hits and three walks. Shannon registered seven strikeouts.
The only Selinsgrove batters who had success against Shannon were J.T. Welshans, who doubled in the fifth, and Landon Hupp, who hit a single in the third.
"(Shannon's) just a really good pitcher," said Selinsgrove manager Roger Dupuis. "He's a high school-quality pitcher. All the kids could hit off of him, it was just a matter of settling in and getting through the jitters. Towards the last few innings, they were all hitting the ball. So it's just a matter of getting the mindset that you can hit off anybody.
"But give credit to him; he pitched a great game. He forced a lot of kids into uncomfortable situations."
"We are all extremely impressed with their performance throughout the whole tournament," Dupuis continued. "They lost the first game, battled back through the loser's bracket, (and) took the first game of the championship. We can't be prouder of their effort."
Steve Bieber said his squad would be back at practice this morning in preparation for the section tournament.
"They're excited," Bieber said. "They've been talking about this. I've been trying to keep them in their mind set and not thinking about sectionals, but they're excited."
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13
JUNIOR DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
At New Berlin Legion Field
Lewisburg 10, Selinsgrove 0 (5 innings)
Selinsgrove;000;00;— 0-2-4
Lewisburg;014;05;— 10-9-1
Reece Dressler and Noah Ford. Colin Shannon and Landynn Bieber.
WP: Shannon; LP: Dressler.
Lewisburg: Jackson Wertz, 1-for-3, single, run; Lincoln Ayres, walk, run; Bieber walk, RBI, run; Shannon, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, walk; Hudson King, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Parker Hamilton, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Cole Grozier, RBI, walk; Carter Letteer, run; Jackson Gaul, 2-for-3, 2 singles; Gage Mareska, 1-for-3, single; Flynn Oberdorf, 2-for-2, double, RBI, run.
Selinsgrove: J.T. Welshans, 1-for-2, double; Landon Hupp, 1-for-2, single.