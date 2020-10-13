The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg got a goal in each period, and kept pace with Bloomsburg atop the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II, with a 4-0 victory over Central Columbia at the Pawling Athletic Complex on Monday.
Lewisburg 4, Central Columbia 0
First quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 12:45
Second quarter
Lew-Koch (unassisted), 1:42
Third quarter
Lew-Whitney Berge (Koch), 2:14
Fourth quarter
Lew-Siena Brazier (Dyroff), :52.
Shots: Lew, 19-3. Corners: Lew, 5-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Kerstin Koons); Central Columbia 16 (Makiah Brewer).
JV: Lew, 2-0.
n Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0
SELINSGROVE — The Seals scored four second-half goals to break open a two-goal game at halftime against the Ironmen.
Six different Selinsgrove (12-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) players scored in the victory.
Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0
First quarter
Sel-Liv Reichley (penalty stroke), 11:31.
Second quarter
Sel-Hannah Day (Leah Toskey), 8:10
Third quarter
Sel-Toskey (unassisted), 14:06; Sel-Carly Aument (Rachel Martin), 13:35.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Martin (Jess Alba), 11:31; Sel-Paige Witkop (Jenna Sassaman), 5:31.
Shots: Sel, 19-1; Corners: Sel, 10-4. Saves: Danville 13 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Selinsgrove 1 (Riley Batdorf 0; Lonna Temple 1).
n Midd-West 3,
Warrior Run 0
MIDDLEBURG — Alexia Griffith scored two goals, and Delaney Klingler added a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs to the HAC-II victory.
Marlo Spriggle and Aubrey Isaacs had assists for Midd-West (7-5 overall, 3-3 HAC-II).
Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 0
First quarter
MW-Delaney Klingler (Marlo Spriggle), 5:10; MW-Alexia Griffith (Aubrey Isaacs), 1:26.
Second quarter
MW-Griffith (Klingler), 8:45.
Shots: MW, 18-3. Corners: MW, 10-7. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Paris Seibel 2, Sarah Nesbit 1); Warrior Run 9 (Hailey Carper).
n Line Mountain 4,
East Juniata 0
COCOLAMUS — Paige Zerbe had a goal and an assist as the Eagles rolled to the Tri-Valley League win.
Line Mountain 4, East Juniata 0
First quarter
LM- Riley Willard (unassisted), 4:06.
Second quarter
LM-Paige Zerbe (unassisted), 14:02; LM-Ainsley Derck (Terri Reichard), 8:56
Third quarter
LM-Laney Yeager (Zerbe), 2:19.
Shots: LM, 34-3. Corners: LM, 16-4; Saves: Line Mountain 3 (Taylor Deiter); East Juniata 29 (Hailey Yeater).
n Mifflinburg 2,
Southern Columbia 0
MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty and McKenna Hauger each scored third quarter goals to lift the Wildcats as they dominated the HAC-I contest with the Tigers.
Mifflinburg (5-5-2 overall, 4-2-2 HAC-I) limited the Tigers (4-9, 4-4) to just one shot and one corner in the game.