LEWISBURG — Lewisburg got a goal in each period, and kept pace with Bloomsburg atop the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II, with a 4-0 victory over Central Columbia at the Pawling Athletic Complex on Monday.

Lewisburg 4, Central Columbia 0

First quarter

Lew-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 12:45

Second quarter

Lew-Koch (unassisted), 1:42

Third quarter

Lew-Whitney Berge (Koch), 2:14

Fourth quarter

Lew-Siena Brazier (Dyroff), :52.

Shots: Lew, 19-3. Corners: Lew, 5-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Kerstin Koons); Central Columbia 16 (Makiah Brewer).

JV: Lew, 2-0.

 

n Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0

SELINSGROVE — The Seals scored four second-half goals to break open a two-goal game at halftime against the Ironmen.

Six different Selinsgrove (12-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) players scored in the victory.

Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0

First quarter

Sel-Liv Reichley (penalty stroke), 11:31.

Second quarter

Sel-Hannah Day (Leah Toskey), 8:10

Third quarter

Sel-Toskey (unassisted), 14:06; Sel-Carly Aument (Rachel Martin), 13:35.

Fourth quarter

Sel-Martin (Jess Alba), 11:31; Sel-Paige Witkop (Jenna Sassaman), 5:31.

Shots: Sel, 19-1; Corners: Sel, 10-4. Saves: Danville 13 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Selinsgrove 1 (Riley Batdorf 0; Lonna Temple 1).

 

n Midd-West 3,

Warrior Run 0

MIDDLEBURG — Alexia Griffith scored two goals, and Delaney Klingler added a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs to the HAC-II victory.

Marlo Spriggle and Aubrey Isaacs had assists for Midd-West (7-5 overall, 3-3 HAC-II).

 

Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 0

First quarter

MW-Delaney Klingler (Marlo Spriggle), 5:10; MW-Alexia Griffith (Aubrey Isaacs), 1:26.

Second quarter

MW-Griffith (Klingler), 8:45.

Shots: MW, 18-3. Corners: MW, 10-7. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Paris Seibel 2, Sarah Nesbit 1); Warrior Run 9 (Hailey Carper).

 

n Line Mountain 4,

East Juniata 0

COCOLAMUS — Paige Zerbe had a goal and an assist as the Eagles rolled to the Tri-Valley League win.

Line Mountain 4, East Juniata 0

First quarter

LM- Riley Willard (unassisted), 4:06.

Second quarter

LM-Paige Zerbe (unassisted), 14:02; LM-Ainsley Derck (Terri Reichard), 8:56

Third quarter

LM-Laney Yeager (Zerbe), 2:19.

Shots: LM, 34-3. Corners: LM, 16-4; Saves: Line Mountain 3 (Taylor Deiter); East Juniata 29 (Hailey Yeater).

n Mifflinburg 2,

Southern Columbia 0

MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty and McKenna Hauger each scored third quarter goals to lift the Wildcats as they dominated the HAC-I contest with the Tigers.

Mifflinburg (5-5-2 overall, 4-2-2 HAC-I) limited the Tigers (4-9, 4-4) to just one shot and one corner in the game.

