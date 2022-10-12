DANVILLE — Whitney Berge and Maddy Ikeler each had a goal and an assist as Lewisburg knocked off Danville, 3-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Wednesday.

Coupled with Selinsgrove's victory over Shikellamy, the Green Dragons and Seals remained tied in loss column at atop HAC-I at 5-1. Lewisburg still has games with Milton and Shikellamy reamaining in league. The Seals win wrapped up the league portion of their schedule at 7-1.

After a scoreless opening period, Ikeler got the Green Dragons (8-4 overall) on the board off an assist from Berge with 2:41 left before halftime.

The game remained at one goal until 58 seconds left in the third period when Berge scored off an assist from Avery Mast.

Olivia Barrett added a goal with 1:59 left in the game off a Ikeler assist.

Keeley Baker didn't have to make a save in the shutout as the Lewisburg didn't allow a shot on cage, while Kaitlyn Gabel stopped nine shots for the Ironmen (5-10, 2-4).

Lewisburg 3, Danville 0

Second quarter

Lew-Maddy Ikeler (Whitney Berge), 2:41.

Third quarter

Lew-Berge (Avery Mast), :58.

Fourth quarter

Lew-Olivia Barrett (Ikeler), 1:59.

Shots: Lew, 12-0. Corners: Lew, 17-4. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Keeley Baker); Danville 9 (Kaitlyn Gabel).

