DANVILLE — Whitney Berge and Maddy Ikeler each had a goal and an assist as Lewisburg knocked off Danville, 3-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Wednesday.
Coupled with Selinsgrove's victory over Shikellamy, the Green Dragons and Seals remained tied in loss column at atop HAC-I at 5-1. Lewisburg still has games with Milton and Shikellamy reamaining in league. The Seals win wrapped up the league portion of their schedule at 7-1.
After a scoreless opening period, Ikeler got the Green Dragons (8-4 overall) on the board off an assist from Berge with 2:41 left before halftime.
The game remained at one goal until 58 seconds left in the third period when Berge scored off an assist from Avery Mast.
Olivia Barrett added a goal with 1:59 left in the game off a Ikeler assist.
Keeley Baker didn't have to make a save in the shutout as the Lewisburg didn't allow a shot on cage, while Kaitlyn Gabel stopped nine shots for the Ironmen (5-10, 2-4).
Lewisburg 3, Danville 0
Second quarter
Lew-Maddy Ikeler (Whitney Berge), 2:41.
Third quarter
Lew-Berge (Avery Mast), :58.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Olivia Barrett (Ikeler), 1:59.
Shots: Lew, 12-0. Corners: Lew, 17-4. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Keeley Baker); Danville 9 (Kaitlyn Gabel).