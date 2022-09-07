LEWISBURG — Wednesday's long-anticipated boys’ soccer matchup between Lewisburg and Mid-West was as tantalizing as advertised.
Five goals, a penalty-kick controversy, and three unanswered goals for the Green Dragons helped Lewisburg to its eighth-straight win over Midd-West, this time 3-2.
The Mustangs, who haven't beat Lewisburg since winning all three games against the Green Dragons in the 2018 season, struck first with Owen Solomon deflecting a headed pass at the near post from Kyle Ferster into the back of the net.
About 12 minutes in, a Lewisburg player was fouled right on the border of the penalty area. The referee initially ruled that the foul was outside of the box, much to the dismay of the Green Dragons. However, the referee changed his mind, and awarded a penalty kick, which was slotted in the bottom-right corner by Lewisburg captain Alfred Romano.
From that point on in the first half, it was all Lewisburg. A few minutes after the converted penalty, Cohen Hoover powered one past the Mustang's keeper off a slick pass from Darrien Svilokos.
Alfred Romano made it a double for himself when he converted on a wide-open net after the Midd-West's keeper vacated to save a prospective shot from Svilokos, who made the extra pass leading to the easy score.
“He (Svilokos) is so good," said Romano. “He feeds great passes, and he’s a big part of the team.”
The Mustangs refused to go down without a fight. Converting off a great free kick taken by Evan Leitzel, Easton Erb headed the ball into the goal, and reduced the Green Dragon lead to one.
Midd-West had opportunities after that, but simply were not crisp enough and failed to even up the score.
Midd-West coach Mark Ferster was proud of his team’s performance but lamented their attitude shift after the penalty kick was awarded in the first half.
“Those things are out of our control,” said Ferster. “We can’t allow ourselves to get caught up in what it was or wasn’t.”
Lewisburg maintained their offensive mindset in the second half, creating many good looks at scoring but were unable to convert on any of them.
“We just needed to keep our composure,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “Obviously we didn’t put one away, but I’m not mad at the guys.”
Both coaches seem confident that they will see each other again, whether it be in the District 4 playoffs or in the PIAA bracket.
“You say if we see them again, I say when we see them again,” said Ferster. “We’re going to be right back there battling again.”
“We’ll see Midd-West again,” commented Kettlewell. It’s kind of a good learning experience.”
Lewisburg, now 2-0-1, will be back in action next Tuesday against Shikellamy for their first divisional matchup. Midd-West, who drops to 1-1, will play multiple games this weekend as host of its own tournament
LEWISBURG 3, MIDD-WEST 2
First half
MW-Owen Solomon (Kyle Ferster), 11:25; LBG-Alfred Romano (penalty kick), 17:54; LBG-Cohen Hoover (Darrien Svilokos), 23:06; LBG-Alfred Romano (Darrien Svilokos), 35:55.
Second half
MW-Easton Erb (Evan Leitzel), 55:11.
Shots: LBG 14-11. Corners: MW 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Henry Harrison); Midd-West 4 (Cole Keister).