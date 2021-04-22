LEWISBURG — Eddie Monaco, and the doubles team of Chen Chen Gu and Devin DeCosmo each won three-set matches to help Lewisburg beat Milton, 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys tennis.
Monaco, a freshman for the Green Dragons, dropped the first set to Brodey Scoggins, 4-6, before rallying to win the final two sets, 7-5, 6-1.
With normal doubles partner — Henry Schumaker — playing at No. 3 singles, Gu and DeCosmo dropped their first set playing together 6-2.
However the next sets went much better for Gu and DeCosmo, as the Lewisburg team won the final two sets 6-4 and 7-5.
The other two wins in the match by the Green Dragons came without dropping a game. Evan Cecchini won at No. 1 singles while Julian Alabakoff and Matt Rawson won the No. 2 doubles.
Lewisburg improves to 7-3 overall, 6-1 HAC-II on the season.
Seth Yoder won the only match for the Black Panthers (6-5, 5-5).
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1
Singles
Evan Cecchini (Lew) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-0, 6-0; Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Brodey Scoggins, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Seth Yoder (Milt) def. Henry Schumacher, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (Lew) def. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Camden Scoggins-Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.