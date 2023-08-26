MONTGOMERY — Lewisburg swept the singles matches to knock off Montgomery, 3-2, on Saturday morning.
Erin Lowthert, Annabelle Jiang and Dayssi Weis all won singles matches in straight sets for the Green Dragons (2-1).
Consolation Game at Montgomery Tournament
Lewisburg 3, Montgomery 2
Singles
Erin Lowthert (L) def. Falin Reynolds 6-1, 6-3; Annabelle Jiang (L) def. Summer Drick 6-4, 6-1; Dayssi Weis (L) def. Brynn Fisher 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
Carly Hall & Madison Budman (M) def. Christina Zheng & Diana Zheng 6-3, 7-6 (7-5 TB); Montgomery beats Leah Wetzel & Ella Markunas by injury forfeit.