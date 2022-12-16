LEWISBURG — Nathaniel Gabel bowled a high game of 236 as part of a 668 series to lead the Lewisburg boys' sweep of Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference bowling Friday.
Paige Aucker's 224 final game capped a 572 series that helped the Mustangs' girls return the favor.
Gabel opened with his 236, and topped 200 pins in each game as the Green Dragons felled 3,062 in the meet. Colton Klinefelter (222 game, 565 series) backed Gabel.
Kyle Beward bowled three games of 196 or better, including a 219 in the second game, for Midd-West.
Aucker improved with each successive game (166-182-224), while Ava Hoover averaged better than 144 pins in her 433 series for the Mustangs.
Izzy Wood had the high game (184) and series (469) for Lewisburg.
BOYS
Lewisburg 5, Midd-West 0
Lewisburg (970-884-837-183-188 — 3,062): Nathaniel Gabel 236-206-226 — 668; Colton Klinefelter 222-186-157 — 565; Kerrick Walter 189-197-157 — 543; Owen Rice 166-173-136 — 475; Grant Rowe 157-x-161 — 318; Christian Meadows x-122-x — 122.
Midd-West (834-858-836-167-178 — 2,873): Kyle Beward 196-219-199 — 614; Caden Stauffer 200-183-159 — 542; Matthew Kerstetter 156-150-177 — 483; Westin Kuhns 144-159-145 — 448; Collin Stauffer 138-147-156 — 441.
GIRLS
Midd-West 5, Lewisburg 0
Lewisburg (545-535-540-87-106 — 1,813): Izzy Wood 135-184-150 — 469; Erin DeSantis 114-103-97 — 314; Linghan Won 102-88-94 — 284; Madasyn Criswell 90-63-127 — 280; Alicia Kohl 104-97-72 — 273.
Midd-West (636-684-693-143-144 — 2,017): Paige Aucker 166-182-224 — 572; Ava Hoover 147-150-136 — 433; Alyssa Aucker 144-119-145 — 408; Summer Meyer 91-136-90 — 317; Skyler Meyer 88-97-98 — 283.