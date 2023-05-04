LEWISBURG — Lewisburg didn't drop a set, and remained undefeated rolling to a 4-0 win over Galeton in the quarterfinals of the District 4 boys tennis tournament on Thursday.
Eddie Monaco dropped just three games in winning at No. 1 singles. Will Cecchini won by identical, 6-2 scores. Greyson Azeredo had the toughest time at No. 2 singles for the Green Dragons, being pushed to a 12th game in the second set of his straight set win at No. 3 singles.
Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma didn't drop a game at No. 1 doubles.
With the match clinched, the No. 2 doubles didn't play.
Lewisburg (15-0) will face the winner of Montoursville and Hughesville, which along with the Danville-Wellsboro match, was pushed to today. The semifinal is Monday at Williamsport High School. Galeton finishes its season at 10-6.
Lewisburg 4, Galeton 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (L) def. Micah Baston, 6-1, 6-2; Will Cecchini (L) def. Reilly Streich, 6-2, 6-2; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Braiden Cimino, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. John Martin-Matthew Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No match