MOUNT CARMEL — Delaney Humphrey was competing mostly against the clock as Lewisburg swam against Mount Carmel on Thursday afternoon.
That didn’t stop Humphrey from posting solid times and helping her team come away with a 115-29 win over the Red Tornadoes. The boys’ side was a little more competitive as Mason Fantini led Mount Carmel to a 54-33 win over the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg was short swimmers on the boys’ side, but the same could be said for the Mount Carmel girls. Several races featured swimmers racing alone or against teammates.
“We have tonight and (Friday) as far as getting some times to qualify for districts,” Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff said. “We used tonight and tomorrow as an opportunity to help us decide on any help other kids need. We wanted to see if we could get them into those top qualifying spots.”
Humphrey is likely to compete for a top spot at districts. The Lewisburg senior opened Thursday’s meet as the third swimmer in the winning 200-yard medley relay. She quickly jumped to the 200 free and claimed a top finish in 2:10.29.
“Today’s were just trial runs for what is to come in the future,” Humphrey said. “There were so many unknowns this year in swimming, it was nice to get any kind of meet. Any opportunity we got to race this year it was nice to test-run everything and see how it feels.”
Humphrey won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.72. She also opened for the 200 free relay, which posted a time of 1:49.38.
“Obviously, we are tired right now,” Humphrey said. “This is the hardest part of the season, right before we taper. It went pretty well.”
Fantini led the way for the Red Tornadoes in their win over Lewisburg. Fantini swam the third portion of the 200 medley relay which won in 2:08.81.
Where Fantini shined was the 50 free, as he and Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez pushed each other to the wire. Ordonez was able to pull away at the last portion to finish with a 24.10. Fantini was right behind with a 24.47.
“You just have to know you are kicking and doing long pulls,” Fantini said of the race. “You just have to make sure you keep consistent. When you’re going, you just want to make sure you’re not looking at other people. You just have to focus on yourself.”
Fantini came back to grab the top finish in the 100 free in 53.31.
“It’s never really about where you place,” Fantini said. “You want to beat your time. You want to set a new personal best. You just want to stay consistent.”
GIRLS
Lewisburg 115, Mount Carmel 29
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:01.24. 200 free: Humphrey (L), 2:10.29; Molly Gill (L), 2:26.05. 200 individual medley: Kimberly Shannon (L), 2:19.06; Valeria Riley (L), 2:35.84. 50 free: Hepner (L), 26.89; Gerlinski (L), 27.07; Addison Odorizzi (MC), 29.24. 1-meter diving: Autumn Sena (L), 140.0. 100 butterfly: Gill (L), 1:11.20; Riley (L), 1:12.46. 100 freestyle: Decker (L), 58.93; Gerlinski (L), 1:01.12; 3. Kaity Miller (MC), 1:05.48. 500 freestyle: Shannon (L), 5:18.12; Ryleigh Faust (L), 7:17.45; Mackenzie Zerbe (MC), 10:08.28. 200 free relay: Lewisburg (Humphrey, Decker, Gerlinski, Shannon), 1:49.38. 100 backstroke: Humphrey (L), 1:05.72; Hepner (L), 1:05.89; Odorizzi (MC), 1:10.48. 100 breaststroke: Decker (L), 1:15.73; Gia Yancoskie (MC), 1:29.87; Carina Pavlov (L), 1:48.52. 400 freestyle relay: Lewisburg (Hepner, Gill, Riley, Shannon), 4:10.11.
BOYS
Mount Carmel 54, Lewisburg 33
200 medley relay: Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Jackson Gensemer, Mason Fantini, Caleb Gensemer), 2:08.81. 200 individual medley: Mitchell Malusis (L), 2:20.13. 50 freestyle: Mason Ordonez (L), 24.10; Mason Fantini (MC), 24.40; Kieran Davis (L), 28.66. 1-meter diving: Caleb Leaman (L), 233.30. 100 butterfly: Malusis (L), 57.88. 100 freestyle: Fantini (MC), 53.31; Zarski (MC), 55.60; Zackary Zerbe (MC), 1:24.53. 500 freestyle: Ordonez (L), 5:19.21; Gensemer (MC), 6:41.64. 100 backstroke: Zarski (MC), 1:08.84; Gensemer (MC), 1:22.31. 100 breaststroke: K. Davis (L), 1:24.94; Gensemer (MC), 1:28.80. 400 freestyle relay: Mount Carmel (Fantini, Gensemer, Gensemer, Zarski), 4:13.28.