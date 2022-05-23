DANVILLE — After splitting a pair of two-goal games with Selinsgrove during the regular season, members of the Lewisburg boys lacrosse team knew they would need to play well Monday against the Seals to win the District 4/6 Class 2A championship game.
"We were definitely nervous, for sure," Lewisburg senior Evan Gilger said. "We wanted to get the job done. We knew if we played our game — possessed the ball instead of turning it over — we'd be able to come out with it."
The Green Dragons jumped out to a first-quarter lead and held off Selinsgrove, 10-7, to earn their third straight district title. The district tournament was not contested in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was our goal our whole high school career — win every district championship possible," Gilger said. "It feels great."
Jake Keeney gave Selinsgrove a lead just 3:23 into the game, but the Seals' momentum was short-lived. Gilger picked up an errant pass and fired a long shot into the goal less than 40 seconds later.
Spaulding scored 38 seconds later to put Lewisburg in front. Five minutes later, the pair nearly duplicated that sequence. Gilger scored with an assist from Matt Reish, and Spaulding scored 45 seconds later to put the Green Dragons ahead 4-1.
"It's a huge momentum-builder," Gilger said. "We were able to build off that. We were passing great, moving the ball, and we got enough goals to win."
Aaron Rothermel ripped a shot from 15 yards out through traffic to get Selinsgrove back within two before the quarter ended.
After the first quarter, Lewisburg junior Jack Kilbride told his teammates not to worry because they were going to win the game.
"I just really believe in our team," Kilbride said. "I knew our seniors would get it done."
The defenses — and goalies Kevin Gearhart of Selinsgrove and Jimmy Bailey of Lewisburg — dominated the second quarter. Lewisburg's Alex Koontz scored the only goal of the frame, putting his team ahead 5-2 with four minutes to go in the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Spaulding scored his third goal to bump Lewisburg ahead by four. The Seals answered with a pair of goals in quick succession.
Val Barillaro scored less than 40 seconds after Spaulding's goal. After the Seals quickly regained possession, Jonah Erb took a low shot that Bailey saved. Garrett Howell fought for the rebound in a scramble right in front of the net, and forced the ball past Bailey as he tumbled to the ground in a pile of bodies.
Koontz scored another long-distance shot with 39 seconds left in the quarter to send Lewisburg into the final 12 minutes with a 7-4 lead.
During both of the regular-season meetings, the team that was trailing rallied in the fourth quarter, but this time Lewisburg was prepared — perhaps because of what the Green Dragons experienced against Selinsgrove in their only loss this season.
"We started to get in our heads a little bit ... but after we lost to them, it was a really good wake-up call," Kilbride said.
The Green Dragons stretched the lead to four a minute into the fourth quarter when Gilger made a run toward the net and scored when Koontz fed him the ball from behind the goal.
Howell had the next two goals, as the senior fought to keep Selinsgrove's season alive. Lewisburg had an answer, though, getting a goal from Collin Star to push the lead to 9-6.
Erb scored with 2:32 left to again pull Selinsgrove within two, and the Seals aggressively pushed forward on offense. The Seals had a couple chances to get within one, but Lewisburg foiled those opportunities.
Then, with less than a minute left, Lewisburg's Joey Martin came out of a scramble with the ball deep in the Green Dragons' end. He sent a long pass ahead to Spaulding, who fired the ball 30 yards ahead to Gilger for an insurance goal with 43 seconds left.
"That was a practice drill," Gilger said. "We ran that every day in practice, so we had that down to a 'T.' When Matt got the ball, I knew we were going to be able to get that last one on the crease."
DISTRICTS 4/6 CLASS 2A
CHAMPIONSHIP
LEWISBURG 10, SELINSGROVE 7
First quarter
S-Jake Keeney, 3:23; L-Evan Gilger, 4:01; L-Matt Spaulding, 4:39; L-Gilger (Matt Reish), 9:06; L-Spaulding, 9:51; S-Aaron Rothermel (Ty Ritter).
Second quarter
L-Alex Koontz, 20:03.
Third quarter
L-Spaulding (Reish), 29:26; S-Val Barillaro, 30:05; S-Garrett Howell, 30:59; L-Koontz, 35:21.
Fourth quarter
L-Gilger (Koontz), 37:00; S-Howell, 39:07; S-Howell (Barillaro), 42:21; L-Collin Starr (Gilger); S-Jonah Erb, 45:28; L-Gilger (Spaulding), 47:17.
Shots: S, 30-26. Shots on goal: L, 18-17. Saves: Selinsgrove 8 (Kevin Gearhart); Lewisburg 10 (Jimmy Bailey).